Upper Saddle River firefighter dies; second Bergen County firefighter death in past week

An Upper Saddle River firefighter has died, the department said on Facebook. It marks the second firefighter death in Bergen County in the past week.

Alex Moss, 54, died in the line of duty, according to the Facebook post. The department did not provide further information on how or when he died, but a spokesperson said officials would release more information in the coming days.

"Please keep the Moss family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this tough time," the department said. "Arrangements will be posted when they become available."

On Monday morning, black bunting could be seen hanging from the Upper Saddle River firehouse. Officials from the department did not provide additional information when asked.

Departments from throughout the region shared condolences for Moss and offered support for the Upper Saddle River department.

For subscribers'Close-knit' Westwood mourns sudden deaths of three young men, all in their 20s

Moss' death comes a week after a Westwood firefighter, Kevin May, 29, died a week after responding to a large house fire in Upper Saddle River. The morning after the fire, May woke up with chest pains and difficulty breathing, the department said. He received a stent at a local hospital and was released under a doctor's care on Oct. 20. On Oct. 24, he was found unresponsive in his home.

The massive Upper Saddle River fire completely destroyed the Hillside Avenue house on Oct. 16. No one was home at the time of the blaze, and though no official cause of the fire has been determined, officials said they believe it was accidental.