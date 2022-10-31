Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House
Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse its ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit […]
New emails: Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as their "only chance" to steal election
Former President Donald Trump's legal team believed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be their "only chance" to stop President Joe Biden from winning the 2020 presidential election, according to newly disclosed emails obtained by Politico. "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of Trump document case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property. In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, Solicitor General...
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Thomas: emails
Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor, emails show. Against the wishes of conservative lawyer John Eastman, a federal district court judge last month ordered...
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
A new report of a conversation between Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito and Edward “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass) has highlighted what the justice told the late senator in 2005 and what the justice actually did 17 years later when he wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
Churches Are Breaking the Law by Endorsing in Elections, Experts Say. The IRS Looks the Other Way.
For nearly 70 years, federal law has barred churches from directly involving themselves in political campaigns, but the IRS has largely abdicated its enforcement responsibilities as churches have become more brazen about publicly backing candidates.
Chief Justice Roberts grants Trump temporary hold in dispute over tax returns
WASHINGTON – Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining former President Donald Trump's tax returns and gave both sides until later this week to submit arguments in the case. The administrative order will put any action in the case on...
Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court
Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from getting Trump tax returns
The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate businesses after the ex-president requested an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents. The...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in New...
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules incorrectly dated or undated ballots must be set aside
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered that any general election ballots that are mailed in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes must be set aside and not counted by election boards. "We hereby direct that the Pennsylvania county boards of elections segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack awoke him by standing over his bedside, documents show
Disturbing new details have emerged in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, including that the alleged assailant told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had a list of other prominent targets. Court documents released on Tuesday show that the man arrested in the assault,...
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming 'combat here on US soil'
In a secretly recorded meeting days after January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly tried to issue a warning to then-President Donald Trump, urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act and warning there would be "combat here on US soil." Jason Alpers, a US military veteran who testified...
