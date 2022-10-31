ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House

Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse its ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee.  Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit […]
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court

Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion

A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in New...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
OHIO STATE

