Seriously?
2d ago
this is a completely insane idea and once again the voters are going to kick this radical right-wing agenda to the curb like they have every other time
boldandfaith
2d ago
Senator Hawley should be removed from office! Under the oath of the constitution! Article 3&14: New Mexico and Alaska, removed their traitors, under article 14 and the constitution of their state! Republicans inciting the violence! McCarthy said they shutting down the government if he’s speaker of the house! This action would cost for closures, banks closing the loss of 401(k) plans! All in retaliation for trumps illegal activities and the government rule of law! In the recovery of top-secret documents and materials !
Barb Lent
2d ago
I don’t trust them to do any rewriting of the Constitution.
