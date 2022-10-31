ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Rain lifts lake levels, ends burn ban

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago

Generous rain over the past few days bolstered area lake levels slightly and prompted Wichita County Commissioners to end an outdoor burn ban.

Wichita Falls officially received 2.5 inches of rain since Friday. That raised the combined water levels of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo by nearly one percent, possibly staving off more stringent water-use restrictions predicted to begin soon.

As of Monday, Lake Arrowhead had bumped up to 69.2 percent and Lake Kickapoo had edged up to 60 percent. The combined level of the two reservoirs was 66.7 percent. Water-use restrictions would begin if the lakes reached 65 percent.

Because of the rain, Wichita County Commissioners voted Monday to lift outdoor burning restrictions that had been in effect in unincorporated areas of the county.

The National Weather Service predicts more rain Thursday night through Saturday morning. As of Monday, Wichita Falls had received 15.66 inches of rain so far in 2022 compared the average of 24.7 inches by this time.

