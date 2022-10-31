ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Sleep Institute doctor awakens you to some potential pitfalls

Clayton Sleep Institute doctor awakens you to some potential pitfalls

Dr. Joe Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute was here to awaken you to some potential pitfalls.
Author of book 'The Calm Code' shares how to deal with stress

Author of book 'The Calm Code' shares how to deal with stress

It's National Stress Awareness Day.
Wine Down Wednesday – get ready for International Merlot Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7. Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.
Buy a $50 gift certificate to Santa Fe Bistro for only $25

ST. LOUIS – From fish tacos to Al Pastor Pizza and fried cauliflower, you are sure to find your next favorite dish at Santa Fe Bistro. We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Santa Fe Bistro.
Tim's Travels: Westport Playhouse

Tim's Travels: Westport Playhouse

You've no doubt heard the phrase two heads are better than one.
Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress

Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's $1.7 billion Next NGA West project is almost complete with the exterior work.
Find warm coats and financial empowerment at community event next weekend

Find warm coats and financial empowerment at community event next weekend

Families can find warm coats and financial empowerment at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Delta Omega Chapter Community Event.
STL Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum grand opening today

STL Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum grand opening today

Wednesday, November 2 is the grand opening for the St. Louis Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum.
St. Louis veterans welcomed home by thousands for 100th Honor Flight

St. Louis veterans welcomed home by thousands for 100th Honor Flight

St. Louis veterans returned from a trip of a lifetime, celebrating 100 honor flights with the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Network.
Malcolm Jamal-Warner expands his resume on The Resident on FOX

Malcolm Jamal-Warner expands his resume on The Resident on FOX

Malcom Jamal-Warner expands his resume on The Resident on FOX.
Rethinking Retirement: Dos and don'ts about 401ks

Rethinking Retirement: Dos and don'ts about 401ks

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, gave some advice to people who are uncertain about what to do with their 401Ks.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital helps develop RSV vaccine

St. Louis Children's Hospital helps develop RSV vaccine

A new vaccine that could help save children's lives has been successfully used in clinical trials at the St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Spire mentors helping St. Louis students succeed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spire Energy does more than provide natural gas service. The company is also doing its part to make a difference in the lives of students, many of whom come from challenged households. Male employees have been meeting with boys at Sigel Elementary as part of...
Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools

Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools

There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion.
