Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat, vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Howard Henry Hammond
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Gov. Polis discusses evolving higher education landscape post-pandemic at opening CMC Dual Mission summit session in Glenwood Springs
Facing unprecedented challenges driven by the pandemic, Colorado’s higher education institutions embraced innovation, Gov. Jared Polis said in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday during a talk about the future of postsecondary education. Polis appeared at the Hotel Colorado event as part of a panel discussion titled “Higher Education: Disrupted” to...
Summit Daily News
Keystone resort residents seek self-rule as Colorado’s newest town
KEYSTONE — After 50 years as an unincorporated mountain resort, Keystone residents are trying to become Colorado’s newest town — taking on the challenges of democratic self-rule. They filed a petition in October in state court with more than the required number of signatures and are preparing...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County
Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Correction:
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in Glenwood Springs Wednesday to kick off summit at CMC
Representatives of colleges from around the nation that define themselves as “dual mission” institutions will converge on Glenwood Springs this week for the annual Dual Mission Summit, including a visit from Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is scheduled to help kick off the event during a dinner event at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
From street artist to artist on the streets, Velasquez brings mural work to downtown Glenwood Springs
Art does not require years of art school or expensive paint brushes — it’s what you make it. For Jeremy Velasquez, having an art career and being a newly featured muralist on Grand Avenue, were not things he would have expected when he was younger. “I never thought...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
aspenpublicradio.org
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers
Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake
A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. The video, posted to Facebook on Oct. 27, is being used as promotional content for the...
Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season. Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller &...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka
His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green. Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ryan and Lyndee grew up with...
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Three Garfield County high school volleyball teams earn postseason invites
Garfield County will have three delegations in the mix for the Colorado high school girls volleyball championships — Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Rifle — as Class 3A and 4A regional assignments were announced on Monday. In the 4A tournament, Glenwood Springs enters as the No. 22 seed,...
