Aspen, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Howard Henry Hammond

Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from...
MONTROSE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Gov. Polis discusses evolving higher education landscape post-pandemic at opening CMC Dual Mission summit session in Glenwood Springs

Facing unprecedented challenges driven by the pandemic, Colorado’s higher education institutions embraced innovation, Gov. Jared Polis said in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday during a talk about the future of postsecondary education. Polis appeared at the Hotel Colorado event as part of a panel discussion titled “Higher Education: Disrupted” to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Keystone resort residents seek self-rule as Colorado’s newest town

KEYSTONE — After 50 years as an unincorporated mountain resort, Keystone residents are trying to become Colorado’s newest town — taking on the challenges of democratic self-rule. They filed a petition in October in state court with more than the required number of signatures and are preparing...
KEYSTONE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County

Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval

Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers

Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season. Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller &...
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate

Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka

His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green. Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ryan and Lyndee grew up with...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
travelyourway.net

Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing

Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123

I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

