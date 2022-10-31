Read full article on original website
Burning stictions in place due to expanding drought conditions
(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is prohibiting open burning in every Minnesota county except Cook, Lake and northern Saint Louis County in Minnesota's Arrowhead due to growing wildfire danger. The Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received over 25 reports of active wildfires Wednesday as strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions. Spokeswoman Leanne Langeberg says that "the expanding drought conditions that have really settled in since this summer, along with all that added leaf litter on the ground, and the vegetation like grasses that have dried out, there's more dry fuel available for a wildfire to spark."
Record high temperatures experienced on Wednesday across the state
(Undated)--Minnesota saw some record high temperatures on Wednesday. The Twin Cities hit 76 degrees at 3 p.m. The previous record high temperature for November 2nd was 72 degrees set back in 1978. Granite Falls and Marshall climbed to 78 degrees. Appleton, Benson, Glenwood, Morris, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, St. Cloud and...
Near-record drought conditions take toll on Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A streak of drier-than-normal weather continued to impact much of Minnesota through October.October 2022 was the sixth driest October in the Twin Cities ever recorded, with just .24 inches of precipitation."The record is actually .01 inches back in 1952. So we at least got more than that. There's a positive there," joked Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service Twin Cities.The dry October comes after the driest September ever recorded in the Twin Cities and the fourth driest August."So we're really not getting a break. We're not getting anything substantial moisture-wise in our area at all. Now we're...
DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener
(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
