MINNEAPOLIS -- A streak of drier-than-normal weather continued to impact much of Minnesota through October.October 2022 was the sixth driest October in the Twin Cities ever recorded, with just .24 inches of precipitation."The record is actually .01 inches back in 1952. So we at least got more than that. There's a positive there," joked Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service Twin Cities.The dry October comes after the driest September ever recorded in the Twin Cities and the fourth driest August."So we're really not getting a break. We're not getting anything substantial moisture-wise in our area at all. Now we're...

