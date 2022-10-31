Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Scenes from Trick or Treat on the square
Hundreds of people decked out in costumes Saturday and came to the Jackson square for the annual Trick or Treat on the Square event. Dozens of businesses and organizations handed out candy and treats to those who attended.
HSAAT honors Larry Stanford, 79 others for support of the Henderson Project
The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust recently honored Larry Stanford, former editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus and 79 others for their support of the Henderson Project. According to HSAAT, Stanford was honored due to his efforts to get the word out to the community about the project. The organization also...
Stolen 'Stranger Things' scarecrow recovered, two charged in theft
JACKSON — Two Griffin men have been charged with theft by taking in connection with the theft of Gold Lion Farm’s “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow. Collin Larson, 17, and Kuat Smith, 20, both of Griffin will be prosecuted for their alleged roles in the crime, according to Lt. Scott Crumley of the Jackson Police Department.
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Larry Merle Brawner Jr.♦ , 34,...
Convicted Georgia felon pleads guilty to firearm charges
MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Matchup with Tennessee, Highlights Concerns
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media as he typically does on Monday afternoons following a Georgia football game. This time though, it was ahead of arguably the biggest regular season game in Georgia history. For the first time in the school's history, the No. 1 and No....
