WECT
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms
WECT
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow. Members of the community...
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
whqr.org
Former CFCC Trustee challenges board to take action instead of remaining complicit
Hopkins dropped his legal threats earlier this month. Although he initially cited the costly endeavor of suing a government body, Hopkins sat down for an interview and offered more details about what he says is a politically motivated attempt to silence a critic. Background on Hopkins’ removal. On Sunday,...
WECT
Digital literacy course seeks to teach basic computer skills
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As technology continues to advance, most things have now turned digital, including job applications. For those without internet access or the knowledge to navigate a computer, this trend of digitalization can be a burden. A digital literacy program from the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board is...
WECT
N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region and $8.45 million total across the state. “In today’s changing economy, we must help more North Carolinians overcome barriers to entering the workforce, particularly individuals reentering after incarceration, while also helping our employers train workers with the skills they need,” Governor Roy Cooper said in the announcement.
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
WECT
Navassa councilman announces resignation
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Navassa Councilman James Hardy has resigned effective at the end of the town’s upcoming Nov. 17 meeting, Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis confirmed Tuesday. In June, Hardy took over as the town’s finance officer. About a month later, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving...
WECT
New Hanover County Health and Human Services to host ‘Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine’ event
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services has announced that their “Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine” event will be held on Nov. 8 in the Health and Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington. Per the...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
WECT
NHC 4-H selling wreaths to support youth development programs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County 4-H program is aiming to sell 350 wreaths to support youth programs during its 11th annual 4-H Wreath Sale running from now, Nov. 2, to Nov. 9. “I think people start getting into the holiday spirit when ordering their wreaths,” said Sara...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
WECT
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 3. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protected Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app
WECT
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
