WECT

LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow. Members of the community...
WINNABOW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Digital literacy course seeks to teach basic computer skills

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As technology continues to advance, most things have now turned digital, including job applications. For those without internet access or the knowledge to navigate a computer, this trend of digitalization can be a burden. A digital literacy program from the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region and $8.45 million total across the state. “In today’s changing economy, we must help more North Carolinians overcome barriers to entering the workforce, particularly individuals reentering after incarceration, while also helping our employers train workers with the skills they need,” Governor Roy Cooper said in the announcement.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Navassa councilman announces resignation

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Navassa Councilman James Hardy has resigned effective at the end of the town’s upcoming Nov. 17 meeting, Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis confirmed Tuesday. In June, Hardy took over as the town’s finance officer. About a month later, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving...
NAVASSA, NC
WECT

Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 3. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protected Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner

Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder. Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment. Carolina Beach town council member gets citation
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WILMINGTON, NC

