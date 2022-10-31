Two Seminoles named ACC Players of the Week

The honors came following Florida State's win over Georgia Tech.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State earned two ACC player of the week honors after its 41-16 win over Georgia Tech, it was announced Monday.

Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson is the ACC’s Running Back of the Week and redshirt senior D’Mitri Emmanuel is the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Benson rushed for a career-high 111 yards on 18 carries and added a 10-yard reception in his first collegiate start. The Greenville, Mississippi, native posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. His performance included runs of 27 and 22 yards, the two longest rushes in the game, and gave him seven rushes of at least 20 yards this season, the sixth-highest total in the ACC. Paired with quarterback Jordan Travis’ career-high 396 passing yards and wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s 111 receiving yards, the Seminoles produced a 375-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game for only the third time in program history and first time since 2000.

Emmanuel played 80 snaps against the Yellow Jackets and did not allow a quarterback pressure as Florida State rolled up 642 yards of total offense, the highest total in FBS last week and the third-highest yardage total against Georgia Tech’s defense in records dating back to 2000. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has started all eight games this season at right guard and helped Florida State lead the nation with 15 touchdown drives of at least 80 yards and seven touchdown drives of 90 or more yards. FSU is one of five teams in the country averaging at least 275 yards passing and at least 200 yards rushing per game and ranks first in the ACC in rushing offense, yards per rush attempt, yards per completion and fewest sacks allowed. The Seminoles’ average of 5.65 yards per rush is 10th in the country, while their 14.05 yards per completion is 16th, their average of 209.6 rushing yards per game is 18th and 1.25 sacks allowed per game is 27th nationally.

Benson and Emmanuel are FSU’s sixth and seventh ACC player of the week recognitions this season. Following the 24-23 win over LSU in New Orleans, Ontaria Wilson was the ACC’s Receiver of the Week, Jared Verse was Defensive Lineman of the Week and Shyheim Brown earned Specialist of the Week honors. Johnny Wilson was the conference’s Receiver of the Week after FSU’s 35-31 win at Louisville, and Jammie Robinson was named Defensive Back of the Week for his performance against No. 22 Wake Forest.

Florida State returns to action this weekend at Miami in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

