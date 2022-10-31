Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, is still spreading the hoax claim that children are using litter boxes in classrooms. “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” Bolduc said at a town hall meeting. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss.” The lie that children are being led to act like cats in schools has also been spread by the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, Scott Jensen. The debunked rumor stems from a Michigan school board meeting in January. “I wish I was making it up,” Bolduc said—even as he was literally making it up.Read it at CNN

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO