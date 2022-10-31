Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Connecticut : U.S. Sen. Blumenthal battles Republican Leora Levy in first and only debate
In an increasingly bitter campaign, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal battled Republican Leora Levy Wednesday night on inflation, taxes, the economy, and abortion. In their only debate, Blumenthal portrayed himself as a champion for Connecticut consumers by fighting special interests and supporting abortion rights. During the one-hour contest that was televised live on WFSB, Channel 3, Levy ...
natureworldnews.com
US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
U.S. Sen. Blumenthal is everywhere in Connecticut; GOP’s Leora Levy says she is, too
HARTFORD — Dick Blumenthal is everywhere. The U.S. senator’s trademark for years has been routinely working seven days a week — whether or not it is campaign season. Before the past 12 years in the Senate, Blumenthal spent 20 years as the state attorney general and was known for working at a breakneck pace that included ribbon cuttings, parades, multiple television appearances, and more press conferences than any other Connecticut politician.
Which will happen first — a Trump indictment or 2024 presidential announcement?
My bet is Trump announces his presidential intentions well before DOJ makes any move.
GOP Senate Nominee Spreads Hoax That Kids Use Litter Boxes
Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, is still spreading the hoax claim that children are using litter boxes in classrooms. “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” Bolduc said at a town hall meeting. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss.” The lie that children are being led to act like cats in schools has also been spread by the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, Scott Jensen. The debunked rumor stems from a Michigan school board meeting in January. “I wish I was making it up,” Bolduc said—even as he was literally making it up.Read it at CNN
Corporations dominated lobbying on anti-price gouging bills: analysis
Corporations and their industry groups spent big to defeat various bills to crack down on price gouging, according to a report from the Groundwork Collaborative and Public Citizen released Thursday. Corporate interests deployed lobbyists to oppose bills to take aim at prescription drug costs, bank overdraft fees and sky-high gas prices more than 2,600 times…
New York's tight governors race may be decided by disillusioned Democrats, Zeldin says
Republican Long Island Congressman Lee M. Zeldin, vying for the governorship of the State of New York, joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Wednesday.
Washingtonian.com
These Adoptable Cats Survived the Ukraine War. Meet the People From Virginia Who Rescued Them.
Many miles after they crossed into Ukraine from Romania, Sue Bell and Shana Aufenkamp arrived at an emergency shelter that has been an oasis for animals that have been exposed to devastating bombings, starvation, and desolation. Bell and Aufenkamp’s mission: Help the animals at the shelter, and bring as many kittens as possible back to Virginia.
DVM 360
American Humane announces veterinary professional award winners
This is the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards. American Humane, the first US humane organization, announced in an organizational release,1 the winners of the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, presented by Zoetis. Selected from a pool of more than 500 nominees and a combination of votes from the public and a blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts, Raquel Fagan, DVM, is the 2022 American Hero Veterinarian and Cheri Herschell, CVT, is the American Hero Veterinary Nurse.
