Early voting? How to confirm your ballot has been counted in Nov. 8 midterm election

For Lane County voters who have submitted their ballot for the Nov. 8 election and want to check on where it is in the counting process, there's any easy way to check.

Voters in any county in the state can visit the Oregon Secretary of State's Office website at oregonvotes.gov and click on the My Vote tab to check the status of their ballot. It will state whether a ballot has been mailed out to the voter, and, once filled out and returned, if the appropriate county elections office has received it.

Ballots were mailed out Oct. 19. If you are registered to vote and have not received your ballot yet, contact your county elections office.

Voter's Guide:Lane County voter's guide to 2022 November general election

Signature confirmation

The Secretary of State website does not confirm whether ballots are "accepted," just whether they have been received. If there is an issue with signature confirmation, voters may not know until they receive a letter from their county elections office asking them to "cure" the discrepancy.

Curing requires voters to submit a signature that officials can match with the signature on the ballot.

Voters have up to 14 days after Election Day to cure their signature and have their vote counted. Final election results are not certified and released until 30 days after the election.

Oregon ballot deadlines

In the past, ballots needed to arrive at county elections offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

This year, ballots simply need to be postmarked by Election Day and can be received up to seven days after to be considered valid.

This change is due to a law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.

Where are drop boxes?Lane County ballot drop sites, vote-by-mail deadlines

Voters can also submit their ballots at drop sites around the state rather than using the mail.

Ballot drop site locations in Lane County are available at bit.ly/LC-dropsites-list, and there's a map of all the sites at bit.ly/LC-dropsites-map.

Questions?

There's more information available about the current election at apps.lanecounty.org/Elections/Election/Index/240, and people with questions can contact the Lane County Clerk's office at 541-682-4234 or elections@lanecountyor.gov.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voter's guide

The Register-Guard is providing election information to inform and assist residents in casting their ballot for Election Day on Nov. 8, including ballot and voting information as well as coverage of Lane County races and ballot measures. To read about the candidates and issues, see The Register-Guard's Voter's Guide at https://bit.ly/LaneVotersGuide