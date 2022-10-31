Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Where is hardcore mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
The Tier 1 hardcore mode isn't available at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do
Infinity Ward's got a quick and easy fix for those missing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
dotesports.com
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
ComicBook
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
How to Get Red Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to get the Red Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Red Tiger Camo from COD 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in MW2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for Modern Warfare 2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Red Tiger.
dotesports.com
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
dotesports.com
Activision suddenly disables Steam’s family sharing feature for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II publisher Activision have removed Steam’s family sharing feature from MW2 only days after the game’s official release. Introduced in 2014 on the digital distribution platform, Steam’s family sharing function allowed households to purchase one copy of a game to play on their own devices, instead of each individual having to pay full price for a separate copy. Under this feature, different users could have their own saved games, achievements, and progress on a single digital copy of the given title.
Modern Warfare 2 Streamer Plays With Hacks and Still Loses Game
Fans of the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are banding together to make fun of a Tik Tok streamer who, despite using wall hacks and aimbot, still can't seem to win his games. Although cheating has always been a part of the Call of Duty franchise, it...
