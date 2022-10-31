Read full article on original website
Town of Waldoboro
The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on November 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review a pre-application for a single family home in the Resource Protection Zone at 370 Hendrickson Lane. The Planning Board will also review potential amendments to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.
Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III, beloved husband, father, poppy, great poppy, and friend to many. He passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Ed was born on Feb. 26, 1935 to Edward J. Gildersleeve and Catherine...
Community Fridge Opens at Boothbay Town Office
Hoping to combat food insecurity on the Boothbay peninsula, the Community Resource Council opened a 24-hour community fridge behind the town office on Thursday, Oct. 27. The development of the community fridge was a two-year undertaking by the Community Resource Council, a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist people in need in the Boothbay area. In the winter of 2020, the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club approached the Community Resource Council about conducting a survey regarding food accessibility.
Medomak football to play Winslow
Medomak Valley football defeated Belfast to advance to the Class C North Semi-finals against Winslow. The semi-final game will be played on Sat., Nov. 5 at McMann Field in Bath.
Ecumenical Food Pantry Makes Thanksgiving Possible
One of the most important initiatives volunteers have at the Ecumenical Food Pantry is preparing Thanksgiving baskets for those who are food-challenged in Lincoln County. In 2021, 240 families in the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield received a Thanksgiving basket. Residents who live in one of these towns should register at the local town hall to receive one this year.
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
Bringing Food Home
How many apples can a group of volunteers pick, over the course of a few hours? When you have volunteers from Kieve Wavus Education, the answer is over 1,000 pounds. Couple that with a group that came together last Sunday, and you have another 750 pounds. That’s 1,750 pounds of apples that were picked, dear readers, and they’re all going out to the community to those in need.
IT’S TIME
Voting is a gift and a responsibility. It came at great cost to achieve and to hold onto, with our veterans protecting us and our freedoms. Voting is now a right of every citizen, after civil rights victories lead to the passing of the 15th, 19th, and 23rd constitutional amendments. Voting rights were strengthened with the 24th and 26th amendments.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Oct. 29, William C. Churchill, Jr., 57, Somerville, operating after habitual offender revocation – prior; attaching false plates, and violating condition of release, Main Street, Whitefield.
LCN Takes Top Honors for Cartoon, Photography, Talon Wins Student Engagement Award
The Lincoln County News took home 21 awards in the 2021-2022 Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including first place awards for cartoon, editorial, and photography. The staff of The Eagle’s Talon, Lincoln Academy’s student newspaper, and staff of LCN shared a first place award in the category of...
Bremen Library Wreath Sale
The Bremen Library’s popular wreath sale fundraiser returns this year Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen Fire House. The sale will be held at this one location. Customers choosing to reserve wreaths may do...
Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident
Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO ~ PUBLIC NOTICE
At this meeting the Planning Board will review a request to amend a lot line within the previously approved. Carl B. Erickson, Jr. Subdivision Plan at the corner of Lower Cross and Morgan Hill Roads. The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in...
