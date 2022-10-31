Read full article on original website
Gary Lynn Clifford
Gary Lynn Clifford, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 10, 1950. Gary upon graduation entered the military and after being honorably discharged he returned home to work for S.F. Prentice and Sons, and eventually became the owner of the company. Later in life he worked as a local lobsterman.
Sally J. Smith
Sally J. Smith, 73, died Oct. 27, 2022 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dorr officiating. A full obituary will appear soon.
Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III, beloved husband, father, poppy, great poppy, and friend to many. He passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Ed was born on Feb. 26, 1935 to Edward J. Gildersleeve and Catherine...
David Mortimer
David Mortimer, 58, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on July 11, 1964 at Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dorchester, Mass., he was the son of Robert and Doris (Davis) Mortimer. Dave lived a very simple life. He graduated...
Marie Alice (Cleaves) Tysinger
Marie Alice (Cleaves) Tysinger, 77, formerly of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. and currently residing in Waldoboro and Mount Dora, Fla., went to be with her Lord Oct. 26, 2022. Marie was born May 17, 1945, in Augusta, the daughter of the late Royal Lewis Cleaves and Elizabeth Hoyt Cleaves Rice. She graduated from Deering High School in Portland, Maine, and Katharine Gibbs School, Boston, Massachusetts.
LCN Takes Top Honors for Cartoon, Photography, Talon Wins Student Engagement Award
The Lincoln County News took home 21 awards in the 2021-2022 Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including first place awards for cartoon, editorial, and photography. The staff of The Eagle’s Talon, Lincoln Academy’s student newspaper, and staff of LCN shared a first place award in the category of...
LA Grad Returns to Damariscotta to Film Horror Feature
According to Damariscotta native Ryan Gaul, there are fewer differences between comedy and horror than one might think. The 1992 Lincoln Academy graduate and comedy actor known for his roles in “The Last O.G.” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is currently testing this belief, as production on his horror film “McCurdy Point” is underway in Lincoln County.
Round Pond
Many people have been asking if Friday night dinners will continue at King Ro this winter. There will indeed be “to go” dinners starting on Nov. 4. They kick off with roasted chicken leg quarters, mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, Anadama roll, and apple crisp. It is being contemplated whether or not the dinners will start up inside again in 2023. Stay tuned.
Lincoln Academy Girls Place Second in State Class B
Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to a second place finish in state Class B, the team’s highest placement in the program’s history. York won the state title with 63 points, and Lincoln was runner-up with 86. Medomak Valley placed 10th out of the 12 teams statewide to qualify for states.
Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festival Planned
The sixth annual Villages of Light Festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26. The elves are hard at work to ‘Spark Your Spirit’ this holiday season. The sale of small Christmas trees is currently underway. There will be 70...
Sugar and Spice Drive at First National Bank
All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Friday, Nov. 11. To help, First National Bank welcomes donations to all local branches. Valuable donations include cake, cookie, brownie, and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and taco seasoning.
Call to Artists for a Special Year-End Show
River Arts in Damariscotta announces a call to artists for a special year-end show that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition.
Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board
Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
Bremen Library Wreath Sale
The Bremen Library’s popular wreath sale fundraiser returns this year Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen Fire House. The sale will be held at this one location. Customers choosing to reserve wreaths may do...
Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident
Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5
It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
Characters of the County: Newcastle Horror Master Glenn Chadbourne Makes His Own Luck
After 40 years of working at it, Newcastle illustrator Glenn Chadbourne has achieved a kind of celebrity. As anonymous as the private citizen to the world at large, within the niche world of horror illustrators, Chadbourne has developed a devoted following. Chadbourne’s status has been helped no doubt by his...
Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed
In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation
Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since June
The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth dropped to the lowest level seen since June this week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. From Oct. 24-30, LincolnHealth performed 182 COVID-19 tests with 11 positives, for a positivity rate of 6.25%, down from 15.31% last week. The positivity rate for...
