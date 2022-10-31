ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Winter Crisis Program starts November 1st

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

The Ohio Department of Development and CAO of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with CAO of Scioto County HEAP office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-351-1184 between the hours of 2:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills;

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

• Proof of disability (if applicable);

Last year more than 2,100 families in Scioto County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program. Approximately 9,000 households applied for the regular Home Energy Assistance Program and more than 5,600 households received payment assistance through the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) Program.

Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $750 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill and/or applied to heating system repair costs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. An appointment no-show may result in utilities being shut off.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program, contact CAO of Scioto County HEAP at 740-354-7541. You may also visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
WOUB

Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
huroninsider.com

Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program

SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Putnam 3rd in district, regional XC

RIO GRANDE — For cross country runners in Ohio, and especially in Scioto County, it’s annually all about the hunt for the end of October —in order to run one last great race in every November. For the third time indeed, destiny awaits Portsmouth junior Charles Putnam,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
114
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy