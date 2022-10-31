Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Ithaca’s school district will make some student restrooms gender-inclusive in 2023
Students at Ithaca High School and Lehman Alternative Community School will soon have the option to use gender-inclusive restrooms, according to Ithaca City School District officials. The change will go into effect after planned renovations to restrooms across the district. Work on Ithaca High School restrooms will begin in mid...
ithaca.com
Historic House to be Restored Through Preservation Agreement
Ithaca, NY—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has sold a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and 3.5 acres in the town of Enfield to a private buyer. Sale of the property was contingent upon a preservation easement held by Historic Ithaca that will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be retained and maintained in perpetuity.
ithaca.com
A Passion Project
When Stephanie Val-letta (the Coordinator of Student Wellness and Athletics) at Ithaca High said the Little Red Cross Country team was returning to prominence under a dynamic coach, I envisioned some recent college grad, long on idealism and short on experience. I wondered if a young coach would grasp the sweeping legacy of the program's long run of dominance. I asked Rich Bernstrin, the retired coach and the Wise Old Man on the Cross Country Mountain for his take on the new guy, and he said, “I'm doing a bit of mentoring with him. He's awesome.”
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
ithaca.com
Walking On Water Productions to Host Live Musical Read-Throughs
Walking on Water Productions will debut a festival of staged readings running every weekend between Nov. 4–20 at The Cherry Artspace (102 Cherry St.) and online. Over this three-week period, live read throughs of three developing musicals will be presented: “Extended Stay” by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold; “Something Blue” by Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary; and “Onward and Upward” by Charlie Romano and Will Wegner.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
ithaca.com
Chairwoman Black On Upcoming Special Election, the 2023 Budget and her Bangs Ride-Along
During a recent interview, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said that a special election is being organized for this December as a result of Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to receive cancer treatment. Black also discussed the county's 2023 budget and her experience participating in a ride along with Bangs Ambulance workers.
chronicle-express.com
Our lakes are downhill from everywhere, too
When Jackson Browne performed at CMAC this summer, one of his memorable songs was “Downhill From Everywhere.” The theme of the song about civilization’s impact on the ocean resonates here in the Finger Lakes, where the beautiful lakes are downhill from from everywhere before their waters flow toward the ocean.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Announces Bank President Gregory J. Hartz to Retire
The board of directors of Tompkins Community Bank today announced that Gregory J. Hartz will retire as president of Tompkins Community Bank – Central New York in the spring of 2023, after 20 years of service to the company. Hartz retires after 40 years in the banking industry. He...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY-19 Candidate Josh Riley Tours Endicott iM3NY Battery Factory
With just one week until the 2022 election, NY-19 Democratic candidate Josh Riley, joined by other Democratic officials, toured the Imperium 3, or "iM3NY" giga-factory at the Huron Campus in Endicott. Riley says he hadn't been back to the factory since it was in it's beginning stages, and couldn't be...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
Daily Orange
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
ithaca.com
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
ithaca.com
Tacos Last Stand
“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
Binghamton Panel Debates Sign Planned for New Downtown Restaurant
A Binghamton developer's proposal for a backlit sign at a restaurant he's preparing to open has yet to receive city approval. Mark Yonaty has been working to remodel a section of the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street. The planned restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Medical offices and rehab open at Lourdes Pavilion
Two more sections of Lourdes Pavilion opened today marking another milestone in the transformation of the Oakdale mall into the Oakdale Commons.
What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
