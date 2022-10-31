Read full article on original website
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
Will we turn clocks back on Sunday? Yes, bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time stalls
PROVIDENCE – If you are one of the many people who hoped a U.S. Senate bill introduced in March would lead to Daylight Saving Time becoming permanent, we have bad news. The bill remains stalled in the House. Which means that at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Standard Time returns...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Daylight Saving Time Ends in Illinois in Less Than 1 Month
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in less than one month, clocks will take a leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end for the year. Daylight saving time began in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the...
Why it's time to abolish Daylight Saving Time
Congress should set clocks permanently to Standard Time, for better sleep, health and public safety
A bill passed to end daylight saving time. Here’s why you still have to change your clocks
The ritual of “falling back” – setting clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time – officially takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday. The hour clock change doesn’t alter time itself, of course, but shifts more daylight into the morning instead of the evening.
With One Week Left of Daylight Saving Time, Here's What You Need To Know About Clocks ‘Falling Back'
With just one week left of daylight saving time, Illinois residents are getting ready to set their clocks back and get reacquainted with earlier sunsets. Daylight saving time began when clocks "sprang forward" an hour on the morning of March 13, shortly before the official start of spring. It will officially end at 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, with clocks rolling back one hour at that time.
Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
Is it Daylight Savings Time or Daylight Saving Time? And More Questions About the Upcoming Time Change, Answered
Your annual 60 minutes of sleep is almost here. In less than two weeks clocks across Illinois will "fall back" as daylight saving time for 2022 comes to a close. But the time change isn't ending for good -- although some experts are calling for that. And, by the way,...
Daylight saving time is still a thing in Louisiana - for now
Along with fall comes the end of daylight saving time, when most people nationwide will have to set their clocks back one hour. Several states, including Louisiana, have enacted legislation in support of never again switching the clocks an hour backward, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. If...
Keeping Daylight Saving Time Could Cut Number Of Fatal Deer Collisions
A study estimated that the change could save $1.2 billion in collision costs.
cheddar.com
Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a "new, permanent standard time" that would mean brighter winter evenings. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Year-round daylight saving time could save nearly 37,000 deer that would otherwise die every year in traffic collisions, according to a University of Washington study.
Making daylight saving permanent could save more than 30,000 deer every year, study suggests
A less-talked about angle to the daylight saving debate? Deer collisions could be significantly reduced with a later sunset, a new study suggests.
