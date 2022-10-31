Read full article on original website
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction Game Preview
Florida vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Florida (4-4), Texas A&M (3-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
Gators Land in Top 8 for 2024 TE Target Michael Smith
Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.
Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Aidan Mizell
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators wide receiver commit Aidan Mizell.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina survives, advances to semifinals with 3-0 shutout over Ole Miss
PENSACOLA, FL – The No. 2 seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (12-3-4) shutout the Ole Miss Rebels (9-7-4) 3-0 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks have now scored 11 goals in their last three games. 13 minutes into the match, 5th...
wogx.com
Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game
During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
WLTX.com
Top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Benedict in Exhibition game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
kool1027.com
High School Football Playoffs Start Friday Night
Friday night in high school football the playoffs get underway with two Kershaw County teams making an appearance. The Lugoff Elgin Demons; are in the playoffs in class 4A and will travel to West Florence to battle the Knights. Joe Johnson and Jeremy Murphy will bring you all the action starting at 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590AM Carolina’s County Classics. The Camden Bulldogs have home field throughout the playoffs as they will host the Lions from Loris Friday night. Nathan Martin and Randy Kambietz will bring you all the action starting at 7pm on Kool 102.7.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Experience Columbia SC: Tourism is thriving again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Destination Marketing Organization Experience Columbia announced that tourism is thriving again after 15.1 million people visited the state capital in 2021. The numbers were made public during a meeting held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Nov. 2. Tourism in Columbia is responsible for 21,000 jobs...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health expanding cardiology services in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Cardiology department in Sumter is expanding to a newly renovated practice located on the Tuomey Hospital campus. The expansion will double the previous space with twenty-one exam rooms. The practice says they will welcome three new heart care specialists: Cassandra Buto-Colletti, DO, heart failure,...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia International University celebrates 100th anniversary
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia International University kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration with a parade of flags, representing 160 nations that alumni from the school work and serve. Students marched to the university’s Shortess Chapel while being cheered on by other CIU students and neighboring Ben Lippen High...
abccolumbia.com
The Federal Reserve expecting to raise interest rates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Big news today affecting your money. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again. It’s trying to bring down prices on things like groceries, but new figures show those prices keep going up and so do corporate profits. ABC’s Jay O’Brien has...
abccolumbia.com
Shaw Airman among four charged in COVID fraud ring
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the US Attorneys Office say four people have been charged in South Carolina for roles in a fraud scheme related to a COVID relief program. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office says the defendants are Jacob Liticker of Houston, TX, Kehinde Mubarak Lapedo...
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
