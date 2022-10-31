Read full article on original website
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
Ohio female inmate dies; Investigation underway
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future
In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
Mayor Bibb’s apparent backtracking on Issue 24 is troubling, to say the least: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last year, social advocacy groups such as Black Lives Matter Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland, ACLU Ohio, and others, formed the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland coalition with the goal to reform police accountability and oversight. In April 2021, they launched a campaign for a ballot initiative which, in their view, would go a long way towards accomplishing their lofty goals. The initiative was ambitious, as it would alter the city of Cleveland’s foundational instrument, its charter.
3News Investigates: Cleveland cop felt 'so guilty' after high-speed pursuit killed Tamia Chappman
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a moment Sherrie Chappman can’t wish away. In seconds, her mind is pulled back to that fateful day. She remembers sending her 13-year-old daughter, Tamia, off to school, granting her wish to walk home with friends for the first time. SUBMIT A...
New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
cleveland19.com
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is urging others who feel wronged by her to file complaints with the Ohio Supreme Court. Jeffery Goodwin was given a six-month sentence in the now-closed Cleveland House of Corrections in 2014 for a first-offense...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
cleveland19.com
2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
police1.com
Jury rules Ohio officer must pay $4.4M to family of man he killed
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A jury on Tuesday awarded $4.4 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid police officer in 2017. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away from a stop, an eight-member jury unanimously held after a trial sparked by a wrongful death lawsuit that Stewart’s mother filed.
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
wksu.org
Democrat Chris Ronayne makes his bid to be the next Cuyahoga County Executive
Cuyahoga County residents will vote for a new County Executive next month. Republican Lee Weingart is facing off against Democrat Chris Ronayne. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election, and recently caught up with Ronayne on the campaign trail. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election,...
Cleveland reopens search for new police headquarters
City leaders held a groundbreaking for the Cleveland Police HQ project at the intersection of East 75th and Opportunity Corridor, but the city is again looking for potential sites for the building.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
