ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
rinewstoday.com

“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless

The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island leaders spotlight improvements made to school facilities ahead of bond vote

(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted on Tuesday the improvements made to school facilities using previously passed construction bonds. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green were among the leaders that gathered at Hope High School Tuesday morning to highlight the progress made using funds from the 2018 statewide school construction bond approved by voters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

(The Center Square) – With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure.
ALABAMA STATE
GoLocalProv

Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree

“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
FLORIDA STATE
UC Daily Campus

Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state

Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
CONNECTICUT STATE
uri.edu

Rhode Island teachers learn first-hand about ocean science at sea

KINGSTON, R.I., — October 31, 2022 — Twelve Rhode Island educators recently boarded R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island’s 185-foot research ship, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of a scientific team conducting ocean research at sea. The educators were selected to participate in the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region

Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy