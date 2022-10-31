Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens bidding for proposed supervised drug injection sites
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is moving forward with a controversial plan to try and help addicts by giving them a clean, safe place to use drugs, more than a year after Gov. Dan McKee signed off on creating “safe injection sites.”. The plan took a big...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Lower-level Rhode Island employees make more than department heads
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Republicans are calling for a special legislative session on the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s official request to raise the wages of select cabinet directors. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale sent out a statement, requesting that...
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
ABC6.com
Applying for a job next year? Pay rates to be put on blast in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In two months from Tuesday, Rhode Island’s “equal pay law’ will go into effect. “Imagine you go for a job that looks perfect, but then you see the salary is low… you don’t want to waste your time,” State Representative Susan Donovan said.
whatsupnewp.com
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
Turnto10.com
Seth Magaziner says he learned importance of public service at young age
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With a swing set in the background, Seth Magaziner sat at a table at a playground not far from his Cranston rental home to talk to NBC 10 News ahead of his Election Day match up against Allan Fung. Magaziner’s young son enjoyed the playground...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island leaders spotlight improvements made to school facilities ahead of bond vote
(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted on Tuesday the improvements made to school facilities using previously passed construction bonds. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green were among the leaders that gathered at Hope High School Tuesday morning to highlight the progress made using funds from the 2018 statewide school construction bond approved by voters.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
(The Center Square) – With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island leaders to celebrate ribbon cutting of new development at I-195 District
(WJAR) — State leaders will hold a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a new development at the I-195 District. Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to be at the event for Emblem 125, a mixed-use development with residential and retail units. The district will also house a new state health...
GoLocalProv
Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree
“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
CT’s ‘captive audience’ law challenged in federal lawsuit
A coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued CT, saying its ban on "captive audience" meetings is preempted by federal labor law.
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
uri.edu
Rhode Island teachers learn first-hand about ocean science at sea
KINGSTON, R.I., — October 31, 2022 — Twelve Rhode Island educators recently boarded R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island’s 185-foot research ship, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of a scientific team conducting ocean research at sea. The educators were selected to participate in the...
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
iheart.com
Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region
Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
Comments / 0