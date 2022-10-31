ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Shawnee State University hosting resident assistant information sessions

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9bnu_0itGTcRr00
Shawnee State University resident assistants for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Office of Housing & Residence Life at Shawnee State University is hosting resident assistant (RA) Information Sessions for those students interested in learning more about the RA position on campus. Sessions will be held each evening at 6 p.m. in the Morris University Center starting Oct. 24 until Oct. 27.

“As an RA we manage our buildings while creating a sense of community,” said Senior RA Gavin Rose. “We plan events every month for our residents to attend as well as just being there to help if they need anything.”

RAs at SSU are made up of undergraduate or graduate staff members who live in the on-campus residence halls. Students who are interested in becoming an RA for the 2023-2024 academic year must attend an information session held this fall or in early spring semester. The RA Selection Committee will share details on the position, what to expect, its benefits, and how to apply during the information sessions.

“Once they have completed the application it will be reviewed and if they make it past that process, they will be invited to our Group Process Day,” said Rose. “That day will be a group interview but with activities and a little more fun.”

After attending Group Process Day, final applicants will be invited to interview in person with the RA Selection Committee and Housing & Residence Life staff.

To learn more about Resident Assistants at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/housing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Additional Funds from Ohio Building Demolition Program to Local Counties

(Columbus) -- State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) is pleased to announce the state has awarded additional funding to three counties in the 17th District to tear down vacant or decaying buildings and clear the way for new economic development. The counties were each originally awarded $500,000 in cleanup...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Winter Crisis Program Starts November 1st

The Ohio Department of Development and CAO of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Doucet and Miller meet in court

Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Ohio homicide investigation identified

UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31): Portsmouth Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide investigation from Saturday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Sissel, of Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jeeps bedevil NA, back in regional

WAVERLY — Truth be told, through its rugged regular season and at the district level at least, South Webster was just as strong for the Division III tournament field — as it was in Division IV. That’s because the Jeeps, just a year after appearing in the Division...
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Ironton Tribune

State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday. The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOUB

Jackson High School kicker gives back despite injury

JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — Jackson High School kicker Ethan Crabtree is working to get 82 coats into the hands of those in need this winter as part of his “Kicks for Coats” initiative, one for every field goal, extra point, and touchback he registered for the Ironmen in the 2021 season. 
JACKSON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company

An earlier version of this story can be viewed here. LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Felony charges against an Ohio roofing company and its owners will be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge. Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
consistentlycurious.com

25 Fun Things To Do In Chillicothe Ohio

Discover our guide to the best things to do in Chillicothe, Ohio. The beautiful small town of Chillicothe is a charming enclave in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains rooted with a fascinating history. As Ohio’s first capital city, Chillicothe is full of historical sites but most impressive is their ancient earthworks dating over 2,000 years old.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
114
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy