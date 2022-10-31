Read full article on original website
Related
thespruce.com
When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?
Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
Should You Buy Your Christmas Tree Early?
The holidays are quickly approaching, but it can be hard to get into the giving spirit while inflation continues to raise the costs of everything from gas to groceries to gifts. While last year was...
realhomes.com
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.
100 Christmas Riddles For A Ho Ho Ho-larious Holiday
Christmas is creeping around the corner—can you smell the peppermint and pine? If you're like us, you love every single thing about the holidays. The beautiful decorations, wrapped presents and grand Christmas meals make the winter season a whole lot warmer. But how can you keep the kids entertained...
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand
A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
Tree Hugger
Why I Don’t Cut Back Herbaceous Perennials in Fall
Traditional gardeners will often tell you to cut back herbaceous perennials in fall. The main reason why people do so is to avoid the sight of brown or dying foliage on the plants, which some may consider to be unsightly. But there are a number of reasons why, when herbaceous...
The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Our top pick overall was the Puleo International Pre-Lit Teton Pine Tree for its realistic appearance, ease of assembly, and reasonable price.
The Josh Allen Christmas Tree Topper That Everyone Will Want In Buffalo
It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than two months away. But if you're already thinking of how to decorate your tree, this tree topper would be perfect. There are two types of people in the world. The ones who wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up lights and listening to Christmas music, and then there are the ones who start the second the first pumpkin spice latte gets sold at Starbucks. If you are the second type of person, then we are in crunch time already.
Farm and Dairy
How to give pumpkins a second life
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch
This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto
Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Narcity
This Christmas Festival Near Toronto Has Dessert-Topped Drinks & Santa Photos With Your Pup
This holiday market near Toronto is so enchanting that it could make the Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Pingle's Farm Market is hosting its Christmas Fest again this year starting on November 26 and there are so many sweet activities and treats to enjoy. You can ride a "Polar Express"...
findingfarina.com
How to Get Green Grass: 4 Simple Tips
Everyone has their idea about the best way to maintain their lawn. Some people spend a lot of time and money using complicated lawn mowing procedures. But caring for your lawn doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. You can have lush green grass without a lot of effort...
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0