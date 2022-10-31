Read full article on original website
Report, 2 Maps Focus on Central Laramie Mountains
The publications are part of a program assessing critical mineral resources. The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a report and pair of maps of the central part of the Laramie Mountains. The publications offer new data that are helpful for assessing critical mineral resources in Wyoming. Report of Investigations...
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
90 LRS Inspects Next-Gen Security Vehicle
The 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron started inspections on the next generation of security forces vehicles in an effort to update the fleet on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 25, 2022. Six Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to better protect the 90th Missile Wing’s ICBM system, were sent over...
RIDE Initiative and the Profile of a Graduate
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiatives at a joint meeting last week. The RIDE Advisory Group was...
Free Help Available for Health Insurance Options
Are you struggling to understand and/or afford health insurance? It can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fits their needs and their budgets. Now is the...
Gordon to Welcome Trick or Treaters
Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY) is inviting local trick or treaters to stop by the Governor's mansion on Halloween. The Governor says he and his wife Jennie will welcome them and be handing out treats. Gordon issued a statement and posted a photo on Facebook:. "Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming...
Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Run Out of Money
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) on Nov. 10, 2022 in anticipation of running out of federal funds by early spring. The changes will only impact individuals who have not previously received ERAP. The program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households for the time being.
Blue Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day
Credit unions throughout Wyoming and Colorado are celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day. ICU Day® is recognized worldwide and celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement's history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences. It has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally coming together to celebrate people helping people.
New Teacher Apprenticeship Standards
Representatives from the The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), and the U.S. Department of Labor have signed an agreement creating the standards for Wyoming’s Teacher Apprenticeship initiative, which will allow pilot school districts to begin taking applications from candidates for the spring 2023 semester.
Governor’s Gas and Diesel Working Group Report Offers Ideas for Reducing Prices at the Pump
Record-level inflation over the last year has hurt many hard-working Wyoming families, forcing difficult financial decisions. In June of this year, when gasoline prices rose to their highest recorded levels, Governor Mark Gordon established the Gas and Diesel Working Group. He tasked them with finding solutions to help provide relief at the fuel pump for Wyoming families.
Halloween at the Wyoming State Museum
Experience the magic of the past by trick-or-treating through history. Our Halloween at the Museum celebration is one of our biggest events of the year! Each year, more than a thousand community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Meet characters from Wyoming’s past, get up close to specimens and objects from the museum collection, and enjoy fun activities like a sheepherding race and a “bacon toss.”
Gordon Signs Agreement with Agriculture Secy. Vilsack
Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership in protecting private agricultural lands and migratory big game populations was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today with the signing of the Wyoming Wildlife Habitat Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Wyoming and the USDA agree to invest “technical capacity and...
Children Can Be Harmed by Lead Exposure
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Begins October 23. Because there is no safe blood lead level and no cure for lead poisoning, testing for lead exposure and taking steps to help prevent harmful effects are recommended for Wyoming’s children, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “Even low...
Children's Savings Account Program Launched in Wyoming
Teton Literacy Center (TLC) is excited to share the success of the pilot launch of our Funding Futures Children's Savings Account tool to encourage post-secondary education and savings. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention, and provide financial literacy and empowerment....
Picture Wyoming Life and Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
State residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: “People, Places and Things” and “Landscape...
Hageman Invites Missouri Congressman to Wyoming
Hageman welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to Wyoming to talk energy & small business. Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, this week welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to the state to discuss methods to protect energy industries and small businesses from the radical policies of the Biden administration. Hageman took Smith to Casper and Gillette to meet with energy leaders and local employers. They were joined by state Representatives John Bear, Chip Neiman, and Cyrus Western.
Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pays out $2.564 Million in First Quarter
Treasurer’s Office still holding approximately $97 million owed to State residents. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued 2,389 checks totaling $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. The first-quarter results included $1.07 million paid in the month of September highlighted by a...
AARP Wyoming Names Three Finalists For 2022 Andrus Award
Volunteers from Sheridan, Laramie, and Cheyenne Make the Cut. AARP Wyoming is asking the public for help in honoring Wyoming’s top volunteer over the age of 50. The nominees are Bernie Horst of Laramie, Wayne Schatz of Sheridan, and Ed Strader from Cheyenne. The annual Andrus Award for Community...
Judicial Nominating Commission Announces Nominees for District Court
On behalf of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who serves as Chairman, announced today that the Commission has completed its consideration of all who have expressed interest in the position of District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District in Pinedale. Pursuant to...
Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half Staff Statewide on October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
