Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Related
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
Joan Jett to headline Pittsburgh Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Joan Jett has been announced as the headliner at this year’s Light Up Night festivities. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will take the stage Nov. 19. There will be a fireworks display by Zambelli. The day before, on Nov. 18, the annual Peoples Gas...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin
This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in "Good Neighbors" segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbors” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk
With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place
PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
A Pa. Walmart closing for good this month. Customers are lining up around the building
Walmart shoppers in Pittsburgh are doing the most to take advantage of the final sale for the only location in the entire city, which is set to close for good next week. KDKA reports the only Walmart in the city has been at The Waterworks Shopping Center, but that last week the company announced it would be permanently closed.
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
wtae.com
Meet the therapy dog making a difference in an Allegheny County school district
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the North Hills School District reported a 75% boost in their overall mood after coming in contact with a furry friend named Layla. The 4-year-old mini golden doodle is more than just a teacher’s pet. She’s a fully-trained therapy dog. Layla’s...
Pigs on the loose in Manor Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Are you missing two pigs in Manor Township?. If so, you might want to take a drive on River Road. Manor Township Police are looking for the owner of two pigs wandering around in the area of Turkey Hill on River Road. Anyone who knows...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
Pitt moves ahead with plans for $255M campus recreation center, no parking included
The University of Pittsburgh is moving forward with plans to build a $255 million recreation center on its Oakland campus. Pittsburgh’s planning commission approved plans for the development on O’Hara Street at its meeting Tuesday. “This new, nine-story structure will house gymnasiums, squash courts, a swimming pool and...
Comments / 1