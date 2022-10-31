ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin

This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place

PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Pigs on the loose in Manor Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Are you missing two pigs in Manor Township?. If so, you might want to take a drive on River Road. Manor Township Police are looking for the owner of two pigs wandering around in the area of Turkey Hill on River Road. Anyone who knows...
MANOR, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market

Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
PITTSBURGH, PA

