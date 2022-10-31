Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Related
JamBase
Phil-O-Ween: Duane Betts Joins Phil Lesh & Friends At Capitol Theatre Residency Finale
Phil Lesh & Friends celebrated Halloween last night with a concert at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. Guitarist Duane Betts was part of the evening’s Phil-O-Ween ensemble and helped infuse The Allman Brothers Band tunes into the setlist. Along with Lesh and Betts, the Phil &...
ctbites.com
Hachiroku Shokudo & Sake Bar Opens In New Haven-Prepare to be WOW'ed
When your editor says “it’s one of the best Japanese spots I’ve ever been to,” you quickly look at your calendar and figure out how to get there. Folks: You too, have to get there. Most of us can’t claim to be experts in Japanese cuisine...
sheltonherald.com
GALLERY: What we saw during the Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun
The real "Annabelle" doll from the "Conjuring" film universe along with a host of vendors and demonologist were on hand for the second annual Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon event at Mohegan Sun Saturday. Tony Spera, curator of the Warren Occult Museum, started the event as a way to...
Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery
Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
Bristol Press
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Foxwoods holding a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase
(WTNH) – We’re still a day away from Halloween, so why are we talking about National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?. Aside from being a holiday favorite, Foxwoods Resort and Casino is holding a screening of the 1989 classic and it’s being hosted by the star, Chey Chase.
Restaurant Plans Change For Popular Danbury Taco Truck ‘El Taco Loco’
Who doesn't like Tacos? Lebron James even tried to copyright "Taco Tuesday", or whatever he tried to do, everyone loves tacos, not just 'Bron Bron.' Tacos are almost as 'American' as pizza. See what I did there?. Anyway, I have always said and have heard, "the one constant in life...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
fox61.com
Daughter's birthday present is Middletown dad's release from spinal rehab
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Mauricio Espinoza, a father of four from Middletown, estimated he fell more than 22 feet from a ladder when he was trimming tree limbs back in September. Espinoza has spent the past two months intensely rehabbing at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Two months ago, Espinoza could...
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Yale Daily News
Q-House hosts celebration of life for Black Panther George Edwards
Around 100 people gathered in the Dixwell Community House — or the Q-House — on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of one of New Haven’s most prominent activists, George Edwards. Edwards, who passed away on Sept. 16 at the age of 85, was one of...
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed
As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Comments / 0