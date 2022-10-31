ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery

Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years

PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
PLYMOUTH, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?

MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
MILFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed

As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy