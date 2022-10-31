Read full article on original website
Cameroon's President Celebrates 40 Years in Power; Opposition Seeking Electoral Reforms
Yaoundé, Cameroon — Cameroon's government and its supporters are holding events this week ahead of celebrations Sunday marking President Paul Biya's 40 years in power. Meanwhile, opposition parties are holding rallies calling for the 89-year-old Biya, the world's oldest head of state, to change what they say are unfair election laws.
Ramaphosa Says Number of Women Murdered in South Africa Up 50%
Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a summit on gender-based violence in the country, said murders of women jumped by 50% this year and called for action to stop the trend. Experts say his government’s efforts are falling short. “It is a story of a nation...
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
Ethiopian Government, Tigrayan Forces Agree to End Fighting
NAIROBI — November 4 marks two years since war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between Tigrayan forces and the federal government and its regional allies, including neighboring Eritrea. Analysts say the war has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, millions displaced, and a trail of atrocities...
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government, Army for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives 'Assassination Attempt'
Islamabad — Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Thursday while he was leading his ongoing anti-government march on Islamabad. The 70-year-old populist leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was hit by at least one bullet in his right...
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Regains Power
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power a year after being ousted. With nearly all votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party emerges as the largest party, able to put together a governing coalition with ultra-Orthodox and right-wing parties. The new government could take a harder line toward Palestinians and Iran. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Shot, Injured
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot and injured Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt while leading an anti-government march. Aisha Khalid narrates this report from VOA’s Urdu and Deewa services. Cameras: li Furqan, Salman Idrees, Muhammad Saqib, Khalil Ahmed, Malik Waqar Ahmad.
Nigeria's Currency at Record Lows as Citizens React to Government's Redesign Plan
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's currency, the naira, has dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar as Nigerians scramble to buy U.S. currency ahead of a redesign of naira notes. Nigerian authorities say replacing the notes will reduce inflation, combat counterfeiting and bring more money into circulation. But security and economic experts warn the move could damage Nigeria's economy.
UN Rights Chief Calls for Resumption of UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen
Geneva — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk is calling for a resumption of a U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen. The truce expired just over a month ago, resulting in a sharp rise in civilian casualties. In a statement, Tuerk said he deplores the uptick in fighting...
US, Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse Them of Gang Ties
The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue,...
Pakistan Floods Have Kept Over 2 Million Children from School, UN Says
ISLAMABAD — The United Nations said Thursday the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan have destroyed or damaged nearly 27,000 schools, preventing more than 2 million children in the country from returning to their education. UNICEF said Thursday that more than two months after the devastating floods engulfed large areas...
Report: Tanzania's Elephant Population Recovering
Dar es salaam, tanzania — Tanzania's Ministry of Tourism released a census this week showing the country's elephant population has stabilized. Tanzania's elephants were among the hardest hit by poaching in Africa, with numbers dropping 60 percent between 2009 and 2014. But authorities say joint efforts with conservation groups and local communities have drastically reduced poaching and helped to attract tourist dollars.
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Brazil's Bolsonaro Urges Protesters to Lift Roadblocks
Sao paulo, brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time on Wednesday asked protesters blocking roads nationwide to lift blockades as demonstrations were restricting people's right to come and go and were bringing losses to the economy. Protests erupted on Sunday after Bolsonaro's narrow loss to leftist...
Education of Kenyan Herders' Children Disrupted as Drought Forces Dropouts
Wajir, Kenya — Kenyan authorities say the ongoing drought that has left millions of people in need of food aid is also forcing tens of thousands of children in herder communities to drop out of school. Kenya declared a national disaster from the drought in September last year, but it could also be looking at a disaster for education.
Amnesty International: Jet Fuel Sales to Myanmar Aiding Junta War Crimes
Bangkok — Chevron, PetroChina and other oil firms shipping jet fuel to Myanmar for civilian use may be inadvertently supplying an air force accused of widespread war crimes and should pause all deliveries to the country, rights group Amnesty International said in a report Thursday. Deadly Cargo: Exposing the...
Officials: Saudis Tell US That Iran May Attack the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.
Nigerian Police Search for 21 Teenagers Kidnapped in Northwest Katsina State
Abuja, Nigeria — Security forces in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state are searching for 21 teenagers, most of them girls, who were abducted by gunmen from a farm Sunday and are being held for ransom. Katsina state spokesperson Gambo Isah said police have launched a joint rescue operation with the...
Experts See US Firm Response to Expected North Korean Nuke Test
Geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing, coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are decreasing opportunities for diplomacy and increasing the likelihood of the U.S. taking firmer actions against North Korea than it has in the past if Pyongyang undertakes an expected seventh nuclear test, experts said. "There is no question...
