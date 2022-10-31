ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

4 Hawkeyes named All-Big Ten Field Hockey First Team

(Iowa City) -- Four Iowa field hockey standouts have been named to the All-Big Ten Conference team. Anthe Nijziel was named to the First Team while Esme Gibson and Lokke Stribos were picked to the Second Team. Ellie Flynn was named the Sportsmanship Award honoree for the Hawkeyes. Find the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

TSU's Jeff Horner talks his return to Iowa

Former Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player Jeff Horner made his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena Monday, this time as an opposing head coach. From his childhood, to his high school career, to his first time entering Iowa's arena as a player, KTVO Sports Director Chris Burns sat down with Truman State Men's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Horner ahead of his matchup against his alma mater.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska

BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ANNANDALE, MN
kmaland.com

Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team

(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
TREYNOR, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

KMA Sports: Springville 3 Riverside 0 (State VB)

Riverside's first state volleyball appearance ends at hands of top-ranked Springville. Riverside’s standard-setting volleyball season came to a finish on Tuesday evening in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
RIVERSIDE, IA
1650thefan.com

Five area teams readying for state football playoff quarterfinals

The High School football playoff quarterfinals are set for this Friday and several area schools are competing. In 5A, Cedar Falls hosts West Des Moines Valley at the UNI-Dome. In 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is at home against North Scott. In 3A, Independence plays at Humboldt. In Class A, Grundy Center...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Sioux City Journal

Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
KCRG.com

Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
