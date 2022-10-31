Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
kmaland.com
4 Hawkeyes named All-Big Ten Field Hockey First Team
(Iowa City) -- Four Iowa field hockey standouts have been named to the All-Big Ten Conference team. Anthe Nijziel was named to the First Team while Esme Gibson and Lokke Stribos were picked to the Second Team. Ellie Flynn was named the Sportsmanship Award honoree for the Hawkeyes. Find the...
Kirk Ferentz on Former Iowa Receiver Charlie Jones: 'We'll Never Know What Would Have Happened if he was Here'
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about wide receiver Charlie Jones ahead of a matchup with Purdue football this week. After spending three years with the Hawkeyes, Jones transferred to West Lafayette ahead of the 2022 season.
What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Upcoming Game Against Iowa
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's game against Iowa. The two programs are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
ktvo.com
TSU's Jeff Horner talks his return to Iowa
Former Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player Jeff Horner made his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena Monday, this time as an opposing head coach. From his childhood, to his high school career, to his first time entering Iowa's arena as a player, KTVO Sports Director Chris Burns sat down with Truman State Men's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Horner ahead of his matchup against his alma mater.
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
kmaland.com
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports: Springville 3 Riverside 0 (State VB)
Riverside's first state volleyball appearance ends at hands of top-ranked Springville. Riverside’s standard-setting volleyball season came to a finish on Tuesday evening in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
1650thefan.com
Five area teams readying for state football playoff quarterfinals
The High School football playoff quarterfinals are set for this Friday and several area schools are competing. In 5A, Cedar Falls hosts West Des Moines Valley at the UNI-Dome. In 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is at home against North Scott. In 3A, Independence plays at Humboldt. In Class A, Grundy Center...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Riverside's first state volleyball appearance ends at hands of top-ranked Springville
(Coralville) -- Riverside’s standard-setting volleyball season came to a finish on Tuesday evening in a Class 1A state quarterfinal. The Bulldogs (33-6) struggled to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 loss to top-seeded Springville in the first state tournament appearance in school history. Springville, which made their fourth consecutive state appearance,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
KCRG.com
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
