Embattled Chinese real estate firm looks for salvation in budget EVs

By Saul Elbein
 2 days ago
The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The world’s most indebted property developer is seeking escape from its enormous liabilities through unusual means: a new line of budget electric vehicles (EVs).

Embattled Chinese real estate company Evergrande delivered its first 100 Hengchi 5 electric SUVs over the weekend, Reuters reported.

The company has pitched its pivot to the EV market as a means of getting out from under its $300 billion in debt, according to Beijing-based tech news site Pandaily.

At about $26,000, Evergrande’s new SUV is about half the price of Tesla’s competing Model Y.

But the company’s move to EVs reflects the simmering turmoil in China’s housing market and larger economy, which threatens to spill far beyond China.

Evergrande entered China’s burgeoning EV market in mid-2018 but began to view it as a lifeline after the country’s real estate crisis began in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported.

Over the next 10 years, the company aims to become primarily a carmaker, with its real estate business relegated to auxiliary status, according to Pandaily.

That’s a tough road, Chinese vehicle consultancy head Chen Jinzhu told the Morning Post.

“If it cannot make its first production car a hit, Evergrande Auto is unlikely to survive the fierce competition,” Jinzhu added.

Evergrande became a watchword last year for the slow collapse of China’s property sector, which had relied on two decades of steadily increasing prices, The Guardian reported.

Its rise has been compared to a Ponzi scheme, in which developers relied on incoming funds from current investors to buy parcels of land for the next project.

When the government cut down on “reckless” lending in 2020, the bubble began to deflate.

That left many developers unable to finish homes they had already sold — since the money had already been spent on the next project.

With property values falling and no money to complete construction on the inflated properties it had already sold, Evergrande began missing payments to suppliers, contractors, bondholders, and foreign and domestic creditors, according to the Morning Post.

That left 2 million homes in limbo — paid for by customers to companies such as Evergrande that no longer have the money to complete them, according to The Guardian.

But to conserve cash, it is relying on a model similar to that which got it into such trouble in the real estate sector, the Morning Post noted. Evergrande is conserving money by preselling models it cannot yet mass-produce.

“The outcome may not be very promising. People probably will not make the decision to buy before mass production,” David Zhang, a research fellow at the North China University of Technology, told the Morning Post.

Evergrande’s woes bespeak a floundering Chinese property market, which in turn threatens to undermine a broader economy that has long been a primary driver of world economic growth, according to a report from think tank Atlantic Council.

With more than 29 percent of its home loans categorized by Citigroup as bad debt, the country’s property sector has already experienced a wave of multibillion-dollar defaults, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s massive debts represent a “systemic threat” that it is not clear Beijing is addressing.

Related
TechSpot

Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company

In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
Benzinga

Could Titanium Sponge Become A Geopolitical Tool For Russia, China To Restrain The US Aerospace Industry?

Titanium sponge, the basis for titanium metal, is lighter and tougher than steel and is essential for the aerospace industry. The U.S. has become increasingly more concerned with supply constraints around titanium sponge as China could become the dominant maker of the raw materials, while per the Wall Street Journal, Russia produces the most aerospace-grade titanium metal.
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Business Insider

China's booming electric-car industry could transform its military's submarine fleet

China's large fleet of conventional submarines could soon be powered by lithium-ion batteries as a result of advances in the country's world-leading electric car industry, according to a Chinese navy study. A lithium power source — instead of lead-acid batteries — could more than double the time a submarine can...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
