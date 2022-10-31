ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Commissioners discuss plan for East Pershing Boulevard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners have approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. In a resolution, it states that the plan below will be adopted between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. This area is chosen for the plan because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of October 31, 2022

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of October 31st. Monday. 11am Fitness...
thecheyennepost.com

Zonta Club of Cheyenne Presents What Were You Wearing Exhibit

Zonta Club of Cheyenne invites the public to view the What Were You Wearing sexual assault survivor exhibit at Laramie County Community College from November 7-11, 2022. Entrance is free. This impactful display asks viewers to understand that sexual assault is never about the clothing. The exhibit is intended to...
CHEYENNE, WY
actionnews5.com

Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others. On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

With No Federal Govt Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Community turns out for Friday trunk-or-treating

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hundreds of people turned out on Friday for the Cheyenne Police Department Trunk-or-Treat. Officers, dispatchers and other community members took part in handing out candy to the droves of costumed children. Here are some pictures from the Trunk-or-Treat event:
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

‘Ripples of the Void’ Examines Artificial Intelligence and Art

An art exhibition delving into the ongoing exploration and collaboration of artificial intelligence and artists is coming to Laramie County Community College. “Ripples of the Void,” featuring work by Front Range artist Kevin Phillips, will be on display in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus from Nov. 7-Dec. 9. The art explores a variety of mediums from spray paint to acrylic to oil paint, demonstrating Phillips’ aptitude with a variety of techniques.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With Halloween approaching quickly, if you’ve been wondering what the weather will be like for your little trick-or-treaters on the spookiest day of the year, the National Weather Service of Cheyenne estimates warmer than the usual temperature for the special night.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cheyenne and other areas of southeast Wyoming. The high wind warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the NWS is forecasting wind gusts of 60–65 mph. The department also issued a red flag warning, as the strong winds increase the risk of fire spreading rapidly. The red flag warning will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
CHEYENNE, WY

