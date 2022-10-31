Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners discuss plan for East Pershing Boulevard
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners have approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. In a resolution, it states that the plan below will be adopted between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. This area is chosen for the plan because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
Cheyenne Mayor: Abandoned Golf Course Could Be Key to Solving CFD Parking Woes
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the former golf course at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which was closed in 2020 following six years of financial losses totaling nearly $300,000, could be the answer to Cheyenne Frontier Days' parking problems. CFD had planned on moving its Park-n-Ride service from Interstate 25...
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of October 31, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of October 31st. Monday. 11am Fitness...
thecheyennepost.com
Zonta Club of Cheyenne Presents What Were You Wearing Exhibit
Zonta Club of Cheyenne invites the public to view the What Were You Wearing sexual assault survivor exhibit at Laramie County Community College from November 7-11, 2022. Entrance is free. This impactful display asks viewers to understand that sexual assault is never about the clothing. The exhibit is intended to...
actionnews5.com
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others. On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.
cowboystatedaily.com
With No Federal Govt Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!
Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Community turns out for Friday trunk-or-treating
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hundreds of people turned out on Friday for the Cheyenne Police Department Trunk-or-Treat. Officers, dispatchers and other community members took part in handing out candy to the droves of costumed children. Here are some pictures from the Trunk-or-Treat event:
thecheyennepost.com
‘Ripples of the Void’ Examines Artificial Intelligence and Art
An art exhibition delving into the ongoing exploration and collaboration of artificial intelligence and artists is coming to Laramie County Community College. “Ripples of the Void,” featuring work by Front Range artist Kevin Phillips, will be on display in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus from Nov. 7-Dec. 9. The art explores a variety of mediums from spray paint to acrylic to oil paint, demonstrating Phillips’ aptitude with a variety of techniques.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With Halloween approaching quickly, if you’ve been wondering what the weather will be like for your little trick-or-treaters on the spookiest day of the year, the National Weather Service of Cheyenne estimates warmer than the usual temperature for the special night.
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
capcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
cowboystatedaily.com
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tim Giersch with Papa Johns in Cheyenne would hire a mix of 20 full- and part-time people today to work at both of the city’s pizza shop locations if he could. But like many other Wyoming businesses, a lack of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week - Oct. 31, 2022
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Fernando and Millie Escobedo. Jose Escobedo, who is a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31. He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard-worker and being...
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
capcity.news
National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cheyenne and other areas of southeast Wyoming. The high wind warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the NWS is forecasting wind gusts of 60–65 mph. The department also issued a red flag warning, as the strong winds increase the risk of fire spreading rapidly. The red flag warning will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
