ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Crude or Refined Products Export Ban Would Harm American Consumers and Refiners and Threaten National Security

By Ed Longanecker
oilmanmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
rigzone.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore

A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
The Hill

Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits

Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully. Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high...
Benzinga

Could Titanium Sponge Become A Geopolitical Tool For Russia, China To Restrain The US Aerospace Industry?

Titanium sponge, the basis for titanium metal, is lighter and tougher than steel and is essential for the aerospace industry. The U.S. has become increasingly more concerned with supply constraints around titanium sponge as China could become the dominant maker of the raw materials, while per the Wall Street Journal, Russia produces the most aerospace-grade titanium metal.
POLITICO

China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.

China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Nigeria's stolen oil, the military and a man named Government

A network of illegal oil pipelines being unearthed in Nigeria's Niger Delta region has revealed the extent of oil theft in the country, astounding even the most cynical about Nigeria's obscure but hugely lucrative oil industry. In Delta state, thieves built their own 4km- (2.5 mile) long pipeline through the...
France 24

Colombia breaks cocaine production record

Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. There was "an increase of 43 percent in the area planted with coca... from 143,000 hectares in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy