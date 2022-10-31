PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...

