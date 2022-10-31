ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police: Multiple shots fired into Lancaster City business

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired into a Lancaster City business. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area at 2:09 a.m.
CBS Philly

Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trio charged with homicide in killing of 2 men in Reading

READING, Pa. — A joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement authorities has led them to file homicide charges against three men in the shootings deaths of two people in Reading earlier this year. Emanuel Soto, Jonathon Rodriguez, and Darrian Kreitz were charged with criminal homicide in the...
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York City police looking to identify robbery suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.
YORK, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA

