FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table FoodsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Building Back what is BrokenTalk about Change?Morgantown, PA
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police
A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
Bucks Teen Wanted For Beating Halloween Partygoers With Baton In Custody, Say Police
A Bucks County teen who had been wanted for beating partygoers with an expandable baton at a Halloween party last year is in custody, police said. Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
Lancaster Co. man faces additional charges for shooting at officers during Sept. stand-off
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Additional criminal charges have been filed against Miguel Angel Rodriguez for shooting numerous times at officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township on September 11, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney.
local21news.com
Man injures officer, damages police vehicle following assault on woman, authorities say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man is facing a number of charges after police say he resisted arrest, injured an officer and kicked a patrol vehicle following an assault on a pregnant woman. The Lititz Borough Police Department says they were called to a house on...
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trio charged with homicide in killing of 2 men in Reading
READING, Pa. — A joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement authorities has led them to file homicide charges against three men in the shootings deaths of two people in Reading earlier this year. Emanuel Soto, Jonathon Rodriguez, and Darrian Kreitz were charged with criminal homicide in the...
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
abc27.com
York City police looking to identify robbery suspect
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
