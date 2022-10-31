Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen on Taylor Hawkins tribute show: “Dave Grohl did a wonderful job honouring his friend”
The Pretty Reckless will release their new album ‘Other Worlds’, a record of acoustic recordings and cover versions, on Friday (November 4). Check out the video for the new acoustic version of ‘Harley Darling’ below, alongside our interview with frontwoman Taylor Momsen. The band are also...
NME
Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour
Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
NME
Headie One announces collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, shares new single ‘Link in the Ends’
Headie One has announced an upcoming mixtape titled ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ and shared its latest single, ‘Link in the Ends’. Set for release on November 11, the collaborative mixtape enlists a suite of contributors from Europe, with German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim among the tracklist’s featured artists. They’re joined on the 12-song mixtape by Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands. See the full tracklist below.
NME
New York City’s The Backfires release track, ‘Reflections On My TV’ announce tour with Courteeners
New York City-based transatlantic four-piece The Backfires have shared a new video for their single, ‘Reflections On My TV’. They’ve also announced new tour dates opening for Courteeners. Watch the video and check out the tour itinerary below. The band is my life. When it’s not going...
NME
Listen to Maruja’s “ear-splitting” new single ‘Thunder’
Maruja have shared a new single called ‘Thunder’ – you can listen to it below. The Manchester jazz-punk band’s latest offering marks their third song of 2022, following on from ‘Blind Spot’ and ‘The Tinker’. “‘Thunder”s bold, distinct, and formidable nature, exhibits...
NME
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME
Glastonbury 2023 general tickets to go on sale this Sunday
Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on general sale this weekend – find all the details below. The 2023 edition of the legendary Worth Farm event will take place between June 21-25. No acts have been confirmed as of yet. A limited batch of ticket/coach packages went on...
NME
K-pop girl group 3YE to perform at 2022 MTV EMA Music Week K-pop Party in Germany
K-pop girl group 3YE have been announced as special guests for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Music Week K-pop Party, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany. The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter page earlier today (November 2), two days before the three-piece are set to make an appearance at the K-pop Party on November 4.
NME
Jack Harlow brings out Dave for ‘Starlight’ at Wembley Arena
Jack Harlow brought out Dave for a performance of ‘Starlight’ during his show at Wembley Arena tonight (November 3). “Can I bring a friend out?” the rapper asked his 12,500-strong audience, before bringing Dave out of the wings. “Out of everyone I’ve met in this industry, Dave is one of the truest friends I have.”
NME
Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ documentary set for release in December
A new documentary film about Neil Young‘s 1972 album ‘Harvest’ is set to be screened in cinemas next month. The film, which features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville, is being released to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary this year. Set...
NME
Crawlers – ‘Loud Without Noise’ review: confident, cool and exhilaratingly real
A whole generation of rock bands have emerged in the last few years thanks to being able to gain an audience online, and Crawlers are part of those previously underrepresented voices revitalising the genre. Despite being at the start of their career, they’ve already reached astounding heights: after building a sizeable following on TikTok, in May, they opened up for My Chemical Romance at their Warrington show. It was a fitting gig, given that Crawlers’ soaring highs and gut-wrenching melodies make them feel very much like successors to the emo legends.
NME
Cavetown – ‘Worm Food’ review: bold bedroom pop offers heartfelt honesty
After making a name for himself with a series of stripped back YouTube covers of big pop hits, Cavetown turned his hand to telling stories of his own. 2018’s ‘Lemon Boy’ was fantastical, folksy and dreamy while his 2020 major label debut ‘Sleepyhead’ saw Robbie Skinner’s bedroom-pop project branch out, trading in twee, delicate musings for robust indie rock anthems with plenty of heart. It’s a potent combination that’s earned him a monthly audience of nearly eight million on Spotify.
NME
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
NME
Ninajirachi teams up with Kota Banks again on new single ‘Crush Me’
Ninajirachi has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming mixtape, a Kota Banks-assisted single titled ‘Crush Me’. The track sees Ninajirachi (real name Nina Wilson) return with glitch-pop production and sporadic synths, with Banks’ distorted vocals offering the chorus’ catchy “trust me” hook. “Two second eye contact I’m blushing”, Banks sings on the track’s final verse, “‘Do you trust me?’ Boy no of course I don’t”. Listen below:
NME
Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness
Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.
NME
Vended return with intense music video for new song ‘Overall’
Vended have accompanied the release of their latest single ‘Overall’ with a new set of visuals. The band, which includes Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon among its bandmembers, have released an intense video directed by Derek Rathbun.
NME
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
NME
Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?
Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
NME
Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album “Her Loss” featuring ‘Rich Flex’ and ‘Major Distribution’
Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. The album was first announced on October 23 with the release of the music video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’, which features both artists and was included on the tracklist of Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.
NME
“Vomit-inducing” slasher ‘Terrifier 2’ is being submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy
The “vomit-inducing” horror film Terrifier 2 is being submitted for an Oscar. Damien Leone’s slasher film is being nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign. The ultra-violent unrated film about a killer clown has been a hit with fans of gore, and now Bloody Disgusting is throwing its weight behind the film.
Comments / 0