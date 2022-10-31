ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 9 according to PFF

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cs9j9_0itGRlJy00

It’s hard to believe, but the 2022 college football season is getting to be on its last legs. Big games and conference championship games are right around the corner.

The Pac-12 quarterback rankings, according to PFF , are also winding down and although there have been some ups and downs, the rankings are taking form. For a week, it looked like the rankings were settling down, but then just seven days later, more chaos ensued.

Now with just four weeks left, the top three quarterbacks in the Pac-12 have separated themselves from the rest of the group. Now the only question is who will be No. 1 when the regular season ends.

Utah’s Cameron Rising is battling some sort of knee injury and his play could be affected in November. But for now, he’s right where everyone expects him to be.

JT Shrout - Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOVQo_0itGRlJy00 BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pass: 56.7 Run: 41.8 Overall: 54.4 Last week: When you have two dumpster fires meet on the football field, apparently you get a good game. JT Shrout almost brought his Buffaloes back from a 42-20 deficit only to fall short 42-34. Shrout was 13-of-34 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. What's next? Colorado is likely to go to 1-8 as the Ducks march into Boulder.

Ben Gulbranson - Oregon State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34e7Ot_0itGRlJy00 BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pass: 61.2 Run: 50.5 Overall: 61.6 Last week: The Beavers had a bye and another week for Chance Nolan to heal from his neck injury. It's undetermined who will be the quarterback this week. Gulbranson has played well enough to keep the job, but time will tell. What's next? Oregon State goes up to Seattle to take on Washington in a Friday night affair on ESPN.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o701D_0itGRlJy00 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 63.0 Run: 70.8 Overall: 66.4 Last week: WSU couldn't quite pull off the upset over Utah even though the Utes were forced to play its backup quarterback. Ward did all he could to will his team to a win before falling 21-17. He was an incredible 27-of-31 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but he was sacked four times. Ward also rushed for a touchdown.

Emory Jones - Arizona State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRhdg_0itGRlJy00 D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 70.1 Run: 64.6 Overall: 71.7 Last week: Jones missed last week's game with a head injury. His replacement, Trenton Bourguet, played well enough to possibly take over the job. He was 32-of-43 for 435 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. What's next? The Sun Devils host UCLA.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeAy7_0itGRlJy00 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 69.9 Run: 70.1 Overall: 73.5 Last week: DTR got a break after losing at Oregon as UCLA was able to stomp Stanford 38-13. The Bruins figured out early on that they could basically run through the Cardinal. DTR was just 18-of-29 for 199 yards. He also rushed for 50 yards and scored a touchdown. What's next? UCLA goes into the desert to play Arizona State.

Jack Plummer - California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3mER_0itGRlJy00 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pass: 71.1 Run: 73.2 Overall: 74.2 Last week: Jack Plummer hit a few big passes, but it wasn't nearly enough to defeat the Ducks. He was also knocked out of the game and missed most of the fourth quarter. Overall, he was 20-of-33 for 214 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. What's next? Cal doesn't get a break as the Bears have to go down to play USC in the LA Coliseum.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7ncv_0itGRlJy00 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 76.4 Run: 48.6 Overall: 74.6 Last week: Tanner McKee wasn' exactly impressive in the 38-13 loss to UCLA. He was 13-of-29 for 115 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also sacked four times. What's next? The Cardinal hope to get back on track as they host Washington State.

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nqQz_0itGRlJy00 Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 75.1 Run: 74.8 Overall: 78.9 Last week: The Arizona quarterback almost pulled off the major upset, but couldn't quite get the Wildcats over the hump in the 45-37 loss to USC. Overall, de Laura was 26-of-43 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also led Arizona with 54 yards rushing. What's next? Arizona gets the privilege of playing the first game of November in Utah.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1ug2_0itGRlJy00 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 83.6 Run: 56.1 Overall: 83.4 Last week: The Huskies had their bye week. What's next? Washington welcomes in newly ranked Oregon State for a Friday night game on Montlake.

Bo Nix - Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzo7y_0itGRlJy00 John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 78.0 Run: 86.3 Overall: 88.1 Last week: Nix is doing everything possible to take over that No. 1 spot, but he isn't quite there. He scored six touchdowns, three throwing, and three rushing. Nix was 27-of-35 for 412 yards through the air and another 59 yards on the ground. What's next? Nix and the Ducks should have a big day at Colorado.

Cameron Rising - Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9sNd_0itGRlJy00 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Pass: 84.3 Run: 78.2 Overall: 89.5 Last week: Utah won 21-17, but Rising was held out of the game with a knee injury. His status is still up in the air moving forward. What's next? The Utes host Arizona.

Caleb Williams - USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kcax3_0itGRlJy00 Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 86.5 Run: 78.0 Overall: 90.4 Last week: Williams had another big day throwing the football and the Trojans needed it to avoid the upset in the desert. He was 31-of-45 for 411 yards and five touchdowns. What's next? USC hosts California.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

