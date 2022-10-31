Read full article on original website
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for first-degree theft, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. A report from RPD said on October 30th, the 29-year old allegedly stole a bicycle off the back of a vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Tuesday...
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Winston Police jailed a man for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission on Monday. Information from WPD said the 39-year old drove off in a family member’s vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was detained without bail.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC DOWNTOWN
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public in downtown, on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. the 29-year old was found standing in the middle of the road, in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street in front of the Elk’s Lodge. The suspect had an open 40-ounce beer with him.
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
TWO ACCUSED CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED BY DINT
On Saturday, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two California men, accused of trafficking large amounts of narcotics into the county. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said as part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, and 60-year old Feliciano Bobadilla of Corning, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive in Roseburg. McArthur said detectives had information indicating that the two were trafficking large amounts of meth and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
FISH AND WILDLIFE OFFERING REWARD FOR INFORMATION ON POACHED ELK
Staff with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or a citation regarding two elks poached within 100 yards of Interstate 5 near Glendale, around 6:30 p.m. October 25th. A release said multiple...
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SATURDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital, following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:00 p.m. a Camas Valley man was traveling westbound on the North Umpqua Highway when another driver attempted to turn left from the highway, onto Sunshine Road. The second vehicle sustained heavy damage to the rear passenger side tire area. The first vehicle had heavy damage to the front passenger side tire area.
WORKSHOP OFFERED FOR PRODUCTION OF SHIITAKE MUSHROOM LOGS
The Oregon State University Extension Service welcomes the community to attend a workshop on producing Shiitake mushrooms on December 9th. The Making Shiittake Happen Workshop will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the OSU Extension Annex in Roseburg. Staff with the Oregon State Small Farms Program will...
ROSEBURG VA AND SALVATION ARMY WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-through food distribution day. It will be November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is for no income to low income veterans only.
WEEKDAY SLOWDOWNS PLANNED FOR FREEWAY NEAR CANYONVILLE
Motorists on Interstate 5 should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County for the next two months, due to hazard tree removal. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said starting Tuesday, contractors will fell trees along the highway that were damaged in 2019 by the Milepost 97 Complex Fire south of Canyonville. Latham said the work is scheduled for weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will continue through the end of the year.
NEEWOLLAH PARADE RETURNS MONDAY EVENING
Roseburg’s Neewollah Parade returns Monday, after being paused for two year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants, who are encouraged to dress in costume, should gather at 5:00 p.m. on the steps of the courthouse. After a group photo, they will parade to Southeast Jackson Street, where children can head south, trick or treating from businesses. Families will go to Southeast Lane Avenue, then head back north down Jackson to Southeast Douglas. Jackson Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.31.22
Constitution Party candidate for Congress in House District 4, Jim Howard, talks about his beliefs and background. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 31 22.
ROSEBURG GETS NEARLY AN INCH OF RAIN TUESDAY
Roseburg got nearly an inch of rain on Tuesday as conditions continue to shift towards a fall pattern. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport received .89 inches of precipitation in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. With the exception of Thursday, when sunshine...
APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR NOXIOUS WEED ADVISORY BOARD
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress are accepting applications for volunteer representatives on the Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board. *Advise, assist, and make recommendations concerning the control and eradication of noxious weeds. *Assist the noxious weed inspector in the development of noxious weed education and...
OVER 27 PERCENT OF VOTERS HAVE CAST A BALLOT, DEADLINE APPROACHING
Over 27 percent of registered voters have already cast a ballot in the November General Election in Douglas County, with the deadline to vote approaching. County Clerk Daniel Loomis said that is 2.3 percent ahead of the participation rate for the same point in the 2018 November General Election. Voters...
