ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin Mid-Season, College Football World Reacts

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N0yW_0itGQkKc00
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn didn’t even last two full seasons. On Monday, On3 reported that Auburn parted ways with the head football coach after just 21 games.

Harsin posted a 9-12 record as the head coach of the Tigers and the team sits just 3-5 this year. A combination of on-field performance and off-the-field personality had many speculating that Auburn would make a change before the 2023 season.

The news wasn’t exactly shocking or surprising given Harsin’s tumultuous time at Auburn. Still, college football fans on social media had plenty of reactions to the news.

One college football fan said that Harsin was the winner of the deal, considering Auburn must pay him $15 million, half of which is due in the next 30 days, as part of the buyout.

Multiple fans also pointed out that Harsin was terminated on Halloween, which also happens to be the birthday of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

It’s almost as if fans were prepared for this moment. Seriously, just type Harsin’s name into Twitter and a collection of mean tweets, memes and GIFs will pop up, mocking the head coach.

Auburn still has four games remaining in the 2022 season. It will begin searching for a new head coach immediately.

Bryan Harsin’s Short Time at Auburn By the Numbers

Bryan Harsin’s seat had been warm since the beginning of the 2022 season. Auburn’s less-than-stellar performance through eight games gave the school’s administration no confidence in his ability to lead the program.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Harsin’s run at Auburn, by the numbers:

  • Games Coached: 21
  • Overall Record: 9-12
  • Record vs. SEC: 4-9
  • Record vs. Top 25: 2-8

Those kind of results aren’t going to get you very far in the SEC. Harsin learned that lesson the hard way.

Auburn has four games remaining on the schedule: Mississippi State (5-3), Texas A&M (3-5), Western Kentucky (5-4), Alabama (7-1).

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Lane Kiffin Vouches for Deion Sanders to Get Auburn Head Coaching Job

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is one of the betting favorites to become the next head coach at Auburn following the firing of Bryan Harsin Monday. Per the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Kiffin is 11/4 to get the gig, while Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is the betting favorite at 2/1. But below those two is the wild card in the entire process: Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
OXFORD, MS
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire

Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy