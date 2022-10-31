Read full article on original website
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Talks Missing Her Big Brother Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright gets really candid about missing her big brother, Chadwick Boseman.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reviews Call It the Best MCU Phase Four Movie
There’s a lot riding on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is Marvel’s attempt to continue what looked to be their most lucrative solo franchise after the death of its star Chadwick Boseman. It’s also the final film of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the company’s latest attempt to turn around the somewhat rocky reception of several of its recent movies since the release of Avengers: Endgame.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Lupita Nyong’o Was Initally ‘Frustrated’ Reading the Wakanda Forever Script
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
Black Panther Producers Won't Give Any Details About A Third Movie Until Wakanda Forever Drops
We're just two weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and press is ramping up for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the tragic passing of King T'Challa, "Wakanda Forever" focuses on the nation dealing with the loss of their protector now...
Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Reveals Original Story Written Before Chadwick Boseman Died
Actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, which resulted in a major screenplay rewrite from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Responds To Hopes That He Will Direct An Upcoming Avengers Movie
We asked the filmmaker about his future in the MCU.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Best Comics to Read Before the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost in theaters, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Early reviews have called the film one of the most emotional and engaging entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and viewers are also looking forward to how the Ryan Coogler-helmed sequel pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever also marks the first live-action appearance of the underwater King Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who serves as the antagonist - and is yet another mutant who's set to play a prominent role in the MCU. Another character making their first appearance is Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who builds a suit of armor similar to Iron Man's and takes the name Ironheart.
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
What to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever roars into theaters
These seven titles will give you all the background info you could want going into the Black Panther sequel. The latest title from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to hit theaters, and with it comes a lot of buzz. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not only the sequel to the immensely popular, Oscar-winning 2018 film Black Panther. It’s also the first return to the franchise since the death of its beloved star, Chadwick Boseman. With a lot of hype around this title, you might be wondering what to watch before Black Panther 2.
