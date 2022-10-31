ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TuYH_0itGQ4XT00
1 of 3

TURIN, Italy (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems.

Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.

He hasn’t played since returning to Juventus from Manchester United, and was injured again. Tests in Turin and Pittsburgh confirmed the 29-year-old Pogba will not be fit in time for the World Cup.

“We won’t see him until 2023 and his entourage have confirmed that also he will be out of the World Cup,” a Juventus spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta also released a statement.

“After medical exams yesterday and today, it is extremely painful to announce that Paul Pogba needs more rehabilitation after his operation,” she said.

“For that reason, Paul can’t be part of the France team in Qatar.”

Pogba underwent surgery after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States in July — having rejoined the Italian club two weeks earlier from Manchester United to much fanfare.

However, it has been a rough period for him since. He has also been mired in an extortion scandal involving his older brother and childhood friends.

Pogba last played in an official match in April.

Defending champion France opens in Qatar against Australia on Nov. 22. Denmark and Tunisia are also in Group D.

France coach Didier Deschamps is slated to announce his squad in 10 days, on Nov. 9.

France will be without its 2018 World Cup-winning midfield as Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté is out for several months after surgery on a hamstring injury.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Leader Telegram

South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. Son, one of Asian soccer's most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham's Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face. Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
NBC Sports

Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group

Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday. Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from...
FOX Sports

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
GQMagazine

Can Karim Benzema Keep His Dream Season Going?

Age is a funny thing in sport. Some professional athletes burst through at a young age, fizzing brightly but briefly like Roman candles. Others mature more slowly, like cask-aged liquor. Lastly, there are the freak cases like Karim Benzema, who exploded onto the global scene as a youngster at Olympique Lyonnais, and has somehow, improbably, only gotten better ever since. Across 14 seasons with the Spanish giants Real Madrid, Benzema, now 34, has won four Spanish titles and ridiculous five Champions Leagues, scoring more goals for the club than anyone not named Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. Last season, Benzema ascended to an ever higher level, captaining his side to both La Liga and the Champions League, finishing as the top scorer in both. The hot streak earned Benzema the title of UEFA men’s player of the season—and won him his first Ballon d’Or, awarded to the player of the year. (His Tupac-indebted outfit, meanwhile, won plenty of its own plaudits.) Then there’s the French national team, for whom Benzema will star at the World Cup in Qatar. France go into the tournament as one of the favorites, and Benzema as one of its most-feared goalscorers.
The Associated Press

CAS upholds Quintana DQ from Tour de France for opioid use

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. CAS said its judges dismissed Quintana’s appeal and agreed with the...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy