Savannah, GA

Savannah Tribune

Carver State Bank Unveils Strategies For Bridging The Financial Wealth Gap Between Black & White Families

While the Federal Reserve Board and other national leaders continue to grapple with inflation, financial institutions on the local and state levels are also called upon to step up their efforts to improve the quality of services in these regards. The Carver State Bank has accepted the invitation of the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) to share with the Savannah Area community what it has on the drawing board to address some of the current obstacles hindering economic growth and prosperity, including but not limited to inflation in general, access to capital, small and minority-owned business development, affordable housing, and other concerns.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
RINCON, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah movie studio developer sued

Lawsuit alleges Savannah movie studio developer breached contract. A local commercial real estate firm is seeking damages in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed Oct. 25 against StudioSavannah, LLC, the developer of the proposed 30-acre sound stage and movie production space, dubbed KAT-5 Studios, in the western limits of Savannah. Savannah-based Development...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Property taxes in Liberty County are set to increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you could soon see an increase in your property taxes. The Board of Commissioners is in the process of increasing their millage rate. “Over the past five years, the commissioners have made a commitment to public safety.”. This includes the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship Awarded

It is with great pleasure to announce that the Domestic Violence Fundraiser held through Savannah State University was a success. The monies were raised to fund the Barbara White Williams Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded on Friday October 21, 2022 to Paris Thompson. With your help and support $4950 was raised $4,950 and the reserved money from last year bringing the total to date for 2022 to $8,994.65.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Lowe's Hiring Event :85 jobs available

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Lowe's is making it easy for anyone to start a career with them, hiring full-time operations team members for day, night and weekend shifts. Candidates 18+ will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
POOLER, GA
Grice Connect

Citizens concerned about lack of upkeep at A.C. Dunlap Cemetery

According to a concerned group of local citizens, A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery off East Olliff Street near Packinghouse Road has fallen into disrepair. The cemetery, formerly known as Eastside Cemetery, is on privately owned land. It is adjacent to the current, much larger Eastside Cemetery. (The current Eastside Cemetery is owned and maintained by the City of Statesboro.)
STATESBORO, GA
blufftonsun.com

Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds certified physician assistant

To increase the availability of urgent care in Beaufort County and beyond, Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added another certified physician assistant to its clinical team. Amanda Piolata, PA-C, brings extensive experience in providing urgent and primary care to both adults and children, having served for five...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

CJ Cup another successful event for Jasper County, officials say

While the overall economic impact in Jasper County is not immediately known, local officials said the Cj Cup was a huge success for the entire county. Congaree Golf Course, located outside of Ridgeland near Gillisonville in northern Jasper County, hosted a second PGA Tour event earlier this month. The CJ Cup, which was held Oct. 17-23, brought visitors from across the state, nation and world into Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Walker, Warnock both hit campaign trail Wednesday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday. Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State. Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Johnnie Major

Beaufort’s Johnnie Major, 79, a 1962 graduate of St Helena High School, was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 from Hallendale, Fla. After basic training at Fort Jackson and combat training, he was deployed to Vietnam. He was assigned near An Khe in the central highlands. While point man for his patrol heading to rescue other Army forces, he was severely wounded requiring medical evacuation, first to the Philippines and later Japan. He was awarded the Purple Heart. Upon return to the States, he served at Fort Jackson on the drill field.
BEAUFORT, SC

