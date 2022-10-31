ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xA3dt_0itGPn1000

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene.

Germany, like several other countries, has seen a string of high-profile protests in recent months against what activists say is a government failure to properly address the threat of climate change.

Actions by the group Last Generation have included blocking streets, throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting at a museum in Potsdam, and an incident Sunday in which two activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum.

On Monday, the group blocked several roads in Berlin, including a major highway. Fire service spokesman Rolf Erbe said the blockades resulted in officers with special rescue equipment to get stuck in traffic as they rushed to help a seriously injured cyclist who got stuck under a cement mixer. The crew informed first responders and “there was no alternative but to use other methods” to help the woman, he said, without elaborating.

Last Generation said in a statement that it couldn't rule out having caused the traffic jam, though it insisted that it ensures rescue lanes are kept clear during its blockades. It said it hoped the cyclist's condition wasn't made worse as a result of the delayed arrival of rescuers.

Spokesperson Aimee van Baalen said that “the safety of everyone on our roads, also in the future, is a fundamental motivation for our action” and that protests would be ended as soon as the government acts against a looming “climate collapse.”

Asked about the incident at a previously scheduled news conference, Scholz said: “My appeal can only be that, in all the decisions people make for political demonstrations, they always ensure that they don't contribute to endangering others. And if that is the case here, that is very regrettable.”

“We must accept critical positions and critical protests,” Scholz added, though he noted that the blockades and art stunts “obviously aren't meeting with very widespread applause — they're not getting mine either.”

“I think there are other ways in which people can expression their opinion, and perhaps a bit of creativity would be useful,” the chancellor added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after...
WHIO Dayton

Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that "it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North...
WHIO Dayton

Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary's public media company Friday to protest what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country's populist government. Demonstrators called for the replacement of the director of public media corporation...
WHIO Dayton

Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia

BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz...
WHIO Dayton

War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

BERLIN — (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there...
WHIO Dayton

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
WHIO Dayton

New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships

MILAN — (AP) — Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy...
WHIO Dayton

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders,...
WHIO Dayton

14 million Ukrainians have fled Russia since invasion, United Nations says

The number of Ukrainians who have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has reached 14 million, according to the latest United Nations data. Addressing the U.N. Security Council this week, Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, described the mass exodus of refugees that began on Feb. 24, as "the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades."
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan stable after shooting

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon's attack, raising concerns about growing political...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria,...
WHIO Dayton

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout...
WHIO Dayton

Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He's filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and nonperishable food. There are rolls of packing tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas-fired camping stove and walkie-talkies.
WHIO Dayton

Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international...
WHIO Dayton

German factory orders down, underlining recession fears

BERLIN — (AP) — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession. The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany...
WHIO Dayton

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy