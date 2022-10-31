Gov. Reeves calls special legislative session on record $2.5B economic development project

Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
WAPT
Dick Hall, longest-serving Mississippi transportation commissioner, dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in 1999 by Gov. Kirk Fordice. Hall served until December 2019, when he retired. Prior to being elected commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history. Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special...
wtva.com
Governor: Golden Triangle landing largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves says the biggest economic development project in Mississippi history is coming to the Golden Triangle. He did not reveal in his Twitter post Monday morning what type of project is coming. However, a news release from his office later said the $2.5...
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
WLBT
November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. On the ballot in the Magnolia State are congressional...
hottytoddy.com
Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag
Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
WAPT
More than 22,000 absentee ballots received as Mississippi's general election approaches
JACKSON, Miss. — More than 22,000 absentee ballots have been received in Mississippi ahead of theNov. 8 general election. Secretary of State Michael Watson said the numbers were as of Sunday. At the same point during the 2020 general election, 142,491 absentee ballots had been received. The 2020 election included the presidential, Senate and congressional races.
Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
WLOX
Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar
Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
wtva.com
Now is the time to enroll
Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
WDSU
Mississippi families hope for resolution as bodies of asylum patients exhumed
A huge excavation process is set to start unearthing and recovering the remains from 7,000 graves. The entirety of the forgotten cemetery spans almost 12 acres across the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus. The Asylum Hill Project was created after work crews found human remains in 2012 on part...
