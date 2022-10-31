ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gov. Reeves calls special legislative session on record $2.5B economic development project

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Yahoo!
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Dick Hall, longest-serving Mississippi transportation commissioner, dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in 1999 by Gov. Kirk Fordice. Hall served until December 2019, when he retired. Prior to being elected commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

State teachers feel more appreciated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar

Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Now is the time to enroll

Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy