Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole
This Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole is an easy dinner for both you and the kids. Serve with carrot and celery sticks for a fuss-free feast. You can also stir in some spicy brown mustard if the adults want more zing. —Laura Wilhelm, West Hollywood, California. Total Time. Prep:...
Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
Pork Taco Rice Casserole
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained) 2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded) Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine. In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is...
Smothered Beef Burritos
Cheesy, beefy and covered in a delicious white sauce, these Smothered Beef Burritos are an easy weeknight dinner that the whole family will devour!. These Smothered Beef Burritos are one of my favorite meals ever! They are super easy to throw together with readily available ingredients and they make the perfect weeknight meal. A delicious meaty filling wrapped in a tortilla and topped with the most delicious cheese sauce! Serve this Smothered Beef Burrito recipe up with some of your favorite side dishes and you will have yourself a meal that you will be making on repeat!
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Out of chicken ideas? Look no further than this crispy, creamy dream of a dinner. I have something to tell you — chicken doesn’t have to be boring. It’s true. If you’re anything like me, you tend to rely on chicken breasts as your go-to dinner protein far too often (it’s quick! it’s fairly cheap! it’s easy!), so often in fact, that you run out of ideas and inspiration to make it interesting. But it doesn’t have to be that way! There are a million and one ways to cook a chicken breast and sometimes you just need a little nudge in the right direction to find one that feels a little novel and a lot delicious. Say hello to our Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken. It takes a basic ol’ chicken breast and coats it in parmesan-panko kissed goodness but also surrounds it in a creamy sauce that’s easy but not to be missed. Even if you’re way past your limit on chicken dinners, this one will hit the spot.
Feta and Za’atar Omelet Roll-ups
This is inspired by the first recipe I ever saw Nadiya Hussain make on her show Time to Eat. It was an egg and a tortilla cooked together to create a steamy breakfast-taco-like thing that’s melty and chewy in some parts and crisp and fried in others. As soon as I saw it, I dashed to the kitchen to make one and have never been so impatient for a skillet to heat in my life. The concept was so simple, so satisfying, and so clever that I proceeded to add it to our regular rotation, dreaming up different variations every week. This is my favorite one, an ode to breakfasts I fell in love with in Israel: earthy za’atar, salty feta, creamy yogurt, and piles of chopped veggies.
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
