FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biddeford cracking down on contaminated recycling
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The City of Biddeford will soon enforce a new ordinance aimed at keeping trash out of the recycling bins. Beginning later this month, a three-strike policy will take effect, where if you are observed to have contamination in your recycling bin, your recycling services could be revoked.
WPFO
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
WPFO
Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
WPFO
Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WPFO
Portland ballot question aims to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will be deciding on 13 ballot questions. One of them could raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. This could directly impact every minimum wage worker, including tipped workers. It could also impact employers’ bottom lines. A “yes” vote on Question D would increase...
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
WPFO
Lewiston school offers nursing students guaranteed jobs, tuition reimbursement
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston is offering some nursing students a guaranteed job and reimbursement for student loans. Central Maine Healthcare says it will reimburse students pursuing a two- or four-year nursing degree at the college. CMH says in exchange for the tuition...
WPFO
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
WPFO
Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions
Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
WPFO
Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
WPFO
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
NECN
Recent Violence in Downtown Portland Has Businesses Worried Visitors Will Stay Away
A calm Sunday morning in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, was interrupted by the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city’s downtown. According to Portland Police, officers were called to the address of the city's main library around 9:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The stabbing...
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
WPFO
Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WPFO
Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband
PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
Comments / 0