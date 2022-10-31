ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford cracking down on contaminated recycling

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The City of Biddeford will soon enforce a new ordinance aimed at keeping trash out of the recycling bins. Beginning later this month, a three-strike policy will take effect, where if you are observed to have contamination in your recycling bin, your recycling services could be revoked.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
102.9 WBLM

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
WPFO

New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening

AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions

Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
WPFO

Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband

PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
GEORGETOWN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy