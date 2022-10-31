Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Renée Fleming & Bryn Terfel Join Richard Tucker Gala
The Richard Tucker Music Foundation has announced two additional performers for its Richard Tucker Gala on Nov. 13. The foundation said that American soprano Renée Fleming and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will join the evening at the new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. The performance by Terfel will...
operawire.com
Watch These Films Before Seeing the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘The Hours’ & ‘Rigoletto’
November at the Metropolitan Opera will showcase three new operas productions. Audiences will see “Don Carlo” starring tenor Russell Thomas, “Rigoletto,” and the world premiere production of “The Hours” starring Renee Fleming and Joyce DiDonato. In the third article of the series, we will...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Names New Principal Associate Concertmaster
American violinist Angela Wee has been appointed as principal associate concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. In a statement to The Violin Channel, Wee said, “I am still processing the news. It all happened very quickly because I landed at JFK from Korea on a six-week tour with the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle the day right before the audition. The jetlag made me delirious…but maybe in a way it helped.”
operawire.com
Opera on the James to Present ‘Tosca’
Opera on the James is set to present Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The opera, which is set to be performed on Nov. 11 & 13, is set to star Michelle Johnson as Tosca, Samuel Schlievert as Cavaradossi, and Todd Thomas as Scarpia. The work is set to be directed by...
operawire.com
MasterVoices 2022 Review: Carmen
Ginger Costa-Jackson & Terrence Chin-Loy Headline Incredible Performance of Bizet’s Original Vision. If you were to walk down a street, stop a stranger, and ask if they’ve heard of the opera “Carmen,” more than likely, many would say yes. Ask the follow-up question: What’s it about? There may be some head scratching and faces scrunched in concentration as they try to recall … “Bullfighter.” Whether it was in an opera house or on television as a comedic vehicle for Bugs Bunny, “Carmen” is a known quantity far outside of the lofty circles of opera cognoscenti, and that’s fantastic. It’s a work that leaps over the barricades of stuffiness.
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor" to the end.“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently...
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Ian Whittaker, Set Decorator on ‘Alien,’ ‘Howards End’ and ‘Tommy,’ Dies at 94
The Oscar winner (and four-time nominee) also worked on 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Anna and the King' with everyone from Charlie Chaplin and Ken Russell to Prince and Ang Lee. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Ian Whittaker, the British...
Why Angela Lansbury Found Playing Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher ‘Second Nature to Me’
As Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, veteran film and theater actress Angela Lansbury became a beloved friend whom millions of viewers welcomed into their living rooms every week. “Being Jessica was second nature to me because she embodied all of the qualities that I like about women,” Angela said. “She was valiant and liberal and athletic and exciting and sexy and all kinds of good stuff that women are of a certain age are not given credit for.”
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer. “In the last 2 days, I’ve been by the side of both my mother and my aunt, Joanna, and watched them pass into the next world. I can’t truly comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook. Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
operawire.com
LA Opera Announces Conductor Change for ‘Tosca’
The LA Opera has announced a conductor change for its upcoming production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company revealed that Oksana Lyniv has unfortunately withdrawn from conducting due to personal reasons. As a result, former LAO Young Artist Louis Lohraseb will be stepping up to the podium. “Tosca” will...
EW.com
Julie Andrews on how her new book explores the origins of The Sound of Music classic 'Do, Re, Mi'
Though one of The Sound of Music's most iconic songs, Julie Andrews didn't know the true origins of "Do, Re, Mi" when she sang it to the Von Trapp clan all those years ago. In fact, it wasn't until her grandchild was taking music lessons almost 15 years ago that she and her daughter, author Emma Walton Hamilton, discovered that the musical scale behind the famous song was created nearly a thousand years ago by a monk named Guido d'Arezzo. Once they found out, Hamilton recalls, "We just were fascinated and we held onto the idea."
Gabriel Byrne’s autobiographical ‘Walking With Ghosts’ now a new Broadway show
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
operawire.com
Nicole Cabell & Michael Sumuel Lead Pittsburgh Opera’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’
The Pittsburgh Opera is set to present “The Marriage of Figaro” in a revival production. The opera, which is set to take the stage between Nov. 5 and 13, will star Natasha Te Rupe Wilson, Michael Sumuel, Nicole Cabell, Jarrett Ott, Ricardo Lugo, Daniel O’Hearn, and Jazmine Olwalia.
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera 2022 Review: Dialogues of the Carmelites
Heidi Stober Delivers in Performance Full of Comfort & Confidence. Remarkable. Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites” opened at the San Francisco Opera War Memorial Opera House for the first time since the 1980s. We were strangers as the curtain rose, far away in time and belief, conviction, and the Reign of Terror after the French Revolution.
operawire.com
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Announces Conductor Change for Britten/Schubert Concert
(Credit: © Andreas Hechenberger) The Mahler Chamber Orchestra has announced a conductor change for its Nov. 6 & 7 concerts. The orchestra revealed that conductor Joana Mallwitz has canceled the concert for health reasons. As a result, Christoph Koncz will conduct. Konz has conducted the Orchestre de la Suisse...
SFGate
Why ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Director Wanted Anything But a Traditional Irish Music Soundtrack
When “Banshees of Inisherin” filmmaker Martin McDonagh first mentioned the film to composer Carter Burwell, he kept the pitch simple. “It’s about two guys breaking up.”. A few years later, McDonagh sent the script over and again, he didn’t preface it with anything. Says Burwell, “He...
operawire.com
Austin Opera ATX Series 2022-23 Season Announcement
Austin Opera has announced the works to be featured in its Opera ATX series during the 2022-23 season. The ATX series highlights new operas, emerging artists, and experiments with alternative venues. This season is produced in collaboration with the Consulate General of Mexico in Austin and Mexico City’s Ópera de Bellas Artes.
