Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Adobe Photoshop's new AI tools are getting scarily good
Adobe's annual creativity conference has finally kicked off, and for the first time in three years, it's in-person. We're here at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the company has unveiled a host of new features hitting its entire suite of apps. Photoshop is, of course, in for a bunch...
The Verge
Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint
Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Works on Phone But Not on Computer? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have an active wireless internet, any devices connected to it should automatically work. On mobile and computer systems, connecting to the internet requires many components to function simultaneously. However, unlike mobile devices, there are a lot of settings you can configure when connecting to the internet on a...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
makeuseof.com
How to Find a Lost Android Phone
Lost your phone? There's no need to panic. Unlike in the past, there are several ways to find your misplaced or lost phone. And you don't even need to install any app on your Android phone to achieve this. All Android devices launched in the last few years feature a built-in anti-theft system, allowing you to track them if they are ever misplaced or lost.
TechRadar
Creative's new wireless desktop speakers add RGB lighting too, because why not
PC sound specialist Creative has taken the wraps off its new Creative Pebble Pro computer speakers – a souped-up version of its popular orb-like stereo Pebble desktop system. Coming mere months after the brand released the budget, yet impressive, Pebble Plus, the Pebble Pro boast all-new full-range drivers, the...
TechRadar
Microsoft warns Raspberry Robin malware is getting a lot sourer
The Raspberry Robin malware is being used to deliver all kinds of destructive code, including ransomware, to compromised endpoints (opens in new tab), Microsoft has warned. malware, first discovered late in 2021, and whose endgame was unknown at the time, transformed into an infection service available to anyone with cash to pay.
The Verge
Google’s building package tracking right into your Gmail inbox
Google is adding package tracking features to Gmail, which should make it easier to see where your orders are at a glance while you scroll through your emails. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company says you’ll start seeing “a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox” in the next few weeks.
TechRadar
Microsoft's plan for ad-supported PCs may not be a terrible idea
At a time when global PC sales are declining, what can computing giant Microsoft consider in order to keep sales afloat? Cheap cloud-connected systems paid for by subscriptions and ads, of course!. In a number of job listings on the official Windows site - including this now-closed posting (opens in...
TechRadar
Slack is making a tiny, but vital change that superfans will love
If you're the type of superfan who loves getting the most of their Slack experience, a new update should help you feel more in contact with your team than ever before. The collaboration platform has announced it is introducing typing indicators for threads, letting users know exactly when their colleagues or friends are replying.
Google Chrome’s new tab page is a mess. Here’s how to make it better.
You can make every new tab a window into a beautiful landscape. Justin PotTake advantage of Chrome's built-in customization tools or install an extension instead.
TechRadar
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
TechRadar
These malicious Android apps have been downloaded over a million times
Researchers have uncovered a collection of malicious apps on the Google Play Store that have been downloaded more than a million times. Researchers from Malwarebytes detailed in a blog post (opens in new tab) how they found a total of four apps, all from the same account - Mobile apps Group. The apps are called “Bluetooth Auto Connect”, “Driver: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB”, “Mobile Transfer: Smart Switch”, and “Bluetooth App Sender”. Clearly, all of them are supposed to be utility apps.
TechRadar
9 ways to build a free website without a site builder
We are here to let you in on a little secret…. Creating a website (opens in new tab) for your business doesn’t need to cost you a penny. A website is a collection of web pages and related content that is identified by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. A website may be accessible via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, such as the Internet, or a private local area network (LAN), by referencing a uniform resource locator (URL) that identifies the site.
