Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: CJ Fredrick

Last season, Kentucky had two of the best shooters in the country on the roster in Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick. Unfortunately, Fredrick was unable to play due to a foot injury that required surgery and then a hamstring injury. Thankfully, he’s fully recovered and is set for a major...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Unremarkable Beginnings can lead to Unforgettable Memories

On a bitter cold night, in December… somewhere out in the vast open spaces of Kansas in 1989, a dismal start became the beginning of something that was truly Unforgettable. In Allen Fieldhouse, the Kentucky Wildcats were blown out of the gym by the Kansas Jayhawks, 150-95. Kansas had a fantastic team, coached by Roy Williams, but it was not Williams’ ability to coach that led to the blowout.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats were absolutely dominated last week as they lost 44-6 to the Tennessee Volunteers in what was an all-around disappointing performance, especially coming off a bye week. As ugly as Saturday night was, the Cats will have a chance to get a bounceback win when they travel to...
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves and Ugonna Onyenso talk to media ahead of Kentucky State game

The Wildcats won last Sunday in their first exhibition game and are preparing the second and final exhibition is Thursday night against Kentucky State. With that being said, myself and other media members took some time to talk with a couple of players Tuesday. Antonio Reeves. Ugonna Onyenso.
aseaofblue.com

Colin Goodfellow named Burlsworth Trophy nominee

The Burlsworth Trophy honors the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on, and this year, Kentucky Wildcats punter Colin Goodfellow is one of 81 nominees nationwide for the award. Goodfellow emerged as one of the top punters in the SEC last year, averaging 46 yards...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game

Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination

Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
FRANKLIN, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

WATCH | Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. WATCH | Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Kentucky scouting film locations

There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022

LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN

