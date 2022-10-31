Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter's almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.Mr Musk insisted that the platform's commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day.“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff...

