BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
‘Unfortunately, there is no choice’: Elon Musk defends axing Twitter staff
Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter's almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.Mr Musk insisted that the platform's commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day.“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Canada v England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France is up for grabs. Join Sarah Rendell to find out who gets there
