Daniel Robledo
2d ago

Why you talk about Bronny, he wasn't, anyone worth saving more than all those playing. Sick of Soo much talk over a kid who's not any more valuable than all those kids playing, he's not going to be like his dad, maybe in the crying.

TMZ.com

Eric Bledsoe All Smiles At Clippers Game After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was in great spirits at the Clippers game on Sunday ... just days after he was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend. 32-year-old Bledsoe -- who played for the Clips from 2010-13 and the 2021-22 season -- was smiling from ear to ear as he sat courtside at Crypto.com Arena to check out his old team against the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
XXL Mag

Jackson State Football Coach Deion Sanders Bans Players From Leaving Their Houston Hotel Rooms This Weekend After Takeoff’s Death

Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving their hotel rooms in Houston following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Deion Sanders addressed all members of the Jackson State Tigers football team in the wake of the shooting death of 28-year-old Atlanta rapper Takeoff, which took place in Houston early this morning. The NFL Hall of Famer-turned-head coach declared that since his team is currently in Houston gearing up to play the Texas Southern University Tigers this weekend, none of his players will be allowed to leave their hotel until he says otherwise. He was filmed speaking to his team during a meeting and relayed the message to them directly.
JACKSON, MS
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Signs Their First NIL: Kiki Rice

Fresh off of The Swoosh signing their initial class of student athletes including Bronny James and college sensation Caitlin Clarke, Jordan Brand too has announced their first-ever NIL signing – the reigning Gatorade National Girls Player of the Year and UCLA’s freshman phenom Kiki Rice. “It doesn’t even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence

If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ClutchPoints

Grant Williams, and the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022, ranked

The stars turned into spooks in the NBA as trick-or-treat season descended upon us. This is undoubtedly one of the more exciting periods in the basketball calendar, as many players channel the NBA Halloween spirit and dress up in costumes! Of course, given we’re talking about multi-millionaire NBA players here, their outfits are usually pretty fly. Some even match those of professional cosplayers! Here we will look at Grant Williams and the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022.

