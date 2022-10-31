Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House
Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse its ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit […]
Trump may have blown up his own defence in E Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump may have blown up his defence in his case against E Jean Carroll, who has accused him of defamation. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of defamation after he lashed out at her while rejecting her allegation that he raped in a department store in New York more than 20 years ago.
Trump Organization unveils its defense strategy: Keep all the blame away from Trump
Defense attorneys in tax-evasion trial of Donald Trump's business are trying to keep the blame off Trump. Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is facing multiple charges, including scheme to defraud. The fraud scheme "started with" ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg and "ended" with him, a Trump Organization lawyer said. Defense attorneys in...
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
John Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump’s tax records to Congress
US President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (Getty Images/Salon) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily stopped the Internal Revenue Service...
Georgia Prosecutor Says the Supreme Court Continuing to Pause Lindsey Graham’s Subpoena Would Mean He May Never Have to Testify
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) says a key aspect of her long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hangs in the balance of a forthcoming decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was granted a temporary...
‘Trump Lawyers Turning Against Each Other’: Legal Experts React to Report That Christina Bobb Said She Was Told to Sign Alleged False Statement About Mar-a-Lago Docs
Legal Twitter was abuzz over recent reports that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys recently spoke with federal prosecutors about various details regarding allegedly classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August FBI raid. According to an NBC News report citing “three sources familiar with the matter,” that...
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to reject legal theory pushed by Trump supporters
CNN — The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject a legal theory pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that could change the future of elections. The after-hours filing from the Justice Department on the...
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.In an application with the high court filed late Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal term asked Justice Clarence Thomas — the Supreme Court justice responsible for overseeing the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — to vacate a three-judge panel’s order staying Judge Aileen Cannon’s order enjoining the federal government from using “any of...
Litman: The House subpoena may not force Trump to testify about Jan. 6, but it's not an empty gesture
The Jan. 6 committee and the former president both have good reason not to file suit over Trump's potential testimony.
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump's attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel's ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit Court of...
Washington Examiner
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
