Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strong performance, with the benchmark energy index set to open higher by more than 1%. Further gains in energy prices, with oil up around 1%, and S&P 500 futures set to gain about 0.2% (as of 9:00 AM ET) as better than expected earnings outside of mega cap technology and third quarter U.S. GDP having risen by a better than expected 2.6% are underpinning risk sentiment. Energy earnings continue to ramp up.

6 DAYS AGO